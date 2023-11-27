Petersburg store is art mall, paint store, place for classes

PETERSBURG — Karen Lewis, designer of Ida's new Santa mailbox, owns Lollygag'n Louie's, 10 E. Center St.

“I opened Lollygag'n Louie's in May, 2021,” Lewis said. The business is a craft mall, paint store and a place to take art classes.

Karen Lewis has operated Lollygag'n Louie's, 10 E. Center St. in Petersburg, for more than two years.

“Painting in its multiple flavors is truly my passion. Opening the store has given me an opportunity to feed that passion,” Lewis said.

Several area craftspeople sell at the store.

“I have approximately 30 other vendors who have handmade pieces here in the store that they sell," Lewis said. "I refer to it as a craft show all the time. Almost all of the handmade craftwork is made by local folks in Petersburg, Monroe, Ida, Milan, Toledo.”

Lewis also sells a full line of Dixie Belle Paint products and offers a variety of classes.

“I create wood pieces to sell and paint in classes (door hangers, holiday shapes, animal shapes),” Lewis said. “I consider myself someone who likes to paint and share the little bits and tips I have struggled through for years."

Lewis also loves refinishes wood.

“It’s what I call re-loving furniture,” Lewis said. “I love to find old pieces that need lots of repair that someone has decided to toss or give away. I often find marks where children have painted or colored, animals chewed or life has just seasoned, and it helps me to know that this was a part of family life. I feel that those pieces can have another life making someone else happy."

Lewis recalls a table project that brought back fond memories of her own childhood.

"I purchased a table from an estate sale. It was pretty rough. When I flipped it up to work on the bottom, I saw darling crayon and painted markings that had to have been done by a child or two. I could imagine how they must have laid on the floor and were their own artist as they worked on the underside of that table," Lewis said. "It was also an unusual Mid-Century Modern style that I recalled from my own mother's home, where I likely did the same thing to the bottom of her table."

To learn more about Lewis’ store, visit Lollygag'n Louie's | Petersburg MI on Facebook.

