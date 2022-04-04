U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.52
    +30.66 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.22
    +75.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.28
    +244.78 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.31
    +4.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.41
    +4.14 (+4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +11.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7580
    +0.2680 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,706.86
    -874.02 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.16
    -8.09 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Petersen Inc. Acquired by Precinmac

·2 min read

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Petersen Incorporated announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Precinmac, a leading diversified manufacturer of high-tolerance precision machined components and assemblies headquartered in South Paris, Maine. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited that Precinmac recognizes Petersen Inc. as a worldwide industry leader in specialized fabrication, precision machining and advanced manufacturing services," stated Steve Petersen, Chairman of Petersen Inc. "We have been very fortunate in our 61-year history to build a company that provides exceptional products and services- and the credit for our success goes to the industry's very best and brightest team members that show up every day at Petersen Inc. to perform their jobs at the highest level," added Petersen.

With facilities in the United States and Canada, Precinmac' s values are based on quality, flexibility, and precision. The acquisition of Petersen Inc. will be the eighth company in the Precinmac portfolio.

"We are excited to continue our expansion by adding another best-in-class large format business which serves the technical needs of the market," said Eric Wisnefsky, CEO of Precinmac. "This business is complimentary to the recent acquisition of Major Tool and Machine which was added to our portfolio in September of 2021. We recognize Petersen Inc.'s high standards not only in fabrication and manufacturing, but also in employee commitment, dedication to customers and suppliers, and the positive impact Petersen Inc. has in the communities in which they work and live," added Wisnefsky.

Petersen Inc. was established in 1961 in Ogden, Utah and has grown to over 2 million square feet, with a second location in Pocatello, Idaho, and more than 500 team members. The company delivers the highest quality, on-time products, and serves many diverse industries such as aerospace, entertainment, industrial, mining, nuclear, and petrochemical. Petersen Inc. manufactures everything from roller coasters to heavy duty mining equipment, complex melters, gloveboxes, and dry fuel storage casks for the nuclear industry- down to small, intricate machined parts that fit in your hand for the aerospace industry.

About Precinmac

Precinmac is a leading diversified manufacturer of high-tolerance precision machined components and assemblies. The Precinmac brand represents a family of eight operating companies in the United States and Canada.

Precinmac offers a single-source solution for precise, high-quality, flexible and on-time manufacturing to top-tier customers globally, with a dedication to customer service, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.

Contact:

Rob Despain
VP Business Development
robd@peterseninc.com
801-732-2027/801-721-0000

SOURCE: Petersen Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695970/Petersen-Inc-Acquired-by-Precinmac

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Jumia Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) skyrocketed on Monday on news that it had partnered with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). The company will provide shipping logistics to UPS, and this had Jumia stock up 29% as of 1 p.m. ET today. This is obviously bigger news for Jumia than for UPS, whose stock was down 1% as of this writing.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Ford auto sales decline in March, Nio sees electric vehicle delivery boost

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Ford auto sales decline in March and Nio seeing a boost in EV deliveries.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why Starbucks Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were trading down 4.3% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors grew uneasy following news that the company was suspending its share repurchase program. CEO Howard Schultz, who just today returned to the role after former CEO Kevin Johnson's retirement, outlined near-term challenges facing the company.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • S&P 500 relief rally has ‘good breadth,' provides a selling opportunity: Strategist

    Fairlead Strategies Founder and Managing Partner Katie Stockton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market expectations, inflation, and the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Twitter options trades ahead of Musk disclosure raise analysts' eyebrows

    Some well-timed trades in the options on Twitter Inc, in the days before Tesla Inc's top boss Elon Musk revealed a large stake in the social media company, are raising eyebrows among options analysts. On Monday, Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder in the company, and triggering a 26% rise in Twitter's shares to over $49. The news follows a flurry of bullish trading in Twitter's options in recent days, including in call options betting on Twitter shares rising above $43 by April 29, or up more than 10%, which traded in noticeably large numbers.