PetFitness Launches World's First Exercise Brand for Pets

PetFitness
·2 min read

PetFitness

PetFitness
PetFitness
PetFitness

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetFitness aims to change the belief that all your pet needs is a walk. Today, the technology pet brand is releasing a 50+ fitness workout library geared towards getting pets in shape, starting with dogs.

Founded in 2020, PetFitness was created by Richie Allen, a certified fitness trainer and entrepreneur who started a popular online fitness brand over a decade ago. He's since sold that business in 2019 to shift his focus toward building better fitness for pets.

"As an owner of a major fitness brand, I saw how saturated the market was. There's been an abundance of exercise programs for humans. However, since getting my dog Driggs a few years ago, I realized there was a lack of exercise information for dogs. I noticed a huge market of toy, supplement, and food brands for pets, but nothing specific to exercise itself. This really motivated me to shift my attention from fitness for humans to fitness for pets," said Allen.

Allen consulted with top vets, dog trainers, and medical doctors to build an easy-to-follow exercise plan designed to improve the overall health and well-being of dogs. PetFitness' library of workouts focuses on a combination of strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, and mental training, designed to bring out a dog's natural grace and energy. As a result, performance outcomes improve, risk of injury decreases, and most importantly, the overall quality of the dog's life is enhanced.

"There's a principle in fitness called 'adaptation'. If you work the same exercises every day, your body adapts and stops progressing. It's the same with dogs. PetFitness plans are crafted with this fitness principle in mind, with each regimen featuring more than one repetitive movement."

The exercises and workouts in PetFitness are made to fit your lifestyle, offering different types of indoor and outdoor routines based on weather, goals, and time commitments. Using first-of-its-kind technology, PetFitness also categorizes recommended exercises based on specific dog breeds and activity levels.

PetFitness also has plans to release workouts for cats in early 2023.

To purchase or find more information, visit https://pet.fitness.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@pet.fitness

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.




