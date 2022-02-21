U.S. markets closed

Petland Statement: HSUS and Bailing Out Benji Post Misleading and Defamatory Posts Labeling Suspect a Petland Breeder

·1 min read

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is aware that Mr. Campbell Bee faces charges of Animal Cruelty and the seizure of animals at his Sarcoxie property near Joplin, MO. If the allegations of animal cruelty are true, Petland supports the legal system's prosecution of such.

Petland is appalled by the false narrative promoted by Bailing Out Benji and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) alleging our company's involvement. Petland demands Bailing Out Benji's and HSUS immediately retract their false and defamatory posts identifying Mr. Bee as a Petland breeder.

No Petland store bought any puppies bred by Mr. Bee on the property on Aspen Road in Joplin, MO or bred by Mr. Bee on any other property.

In 2020, Mr. Bee lived in St. Charles, MO and provided transportation for other breeders on a few occasions to several Petland locations. None of these puppies that were transported were bred by Mr. Bee – he only served as transportation.

Bailing Out Benji and HSUS conveniently and irresponsibly redacted the St. Charles address on the documents they posted to further their false narrative. The documents they shared to falsely implicate Petland are Certificates of Veterinary Inspection required when a dog is transported out of state, not breeder documentation.

HSUS continues to perpetuate misinformation to eliminate pet ownership and to further their political agenda to outlaw the sale of regulated pets. Their continued false narratives are appalling.

Petland demands Bailing Out Benji's and HSUS immediately retract their false and defamatory posts.

Contact:
Elizabeth Kunzelman
330321@email4pr.com
740-775-2464

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petland-statement-hsus-and-bailing-out-benji-post-misleading-and-defamatory-posts-labeling-suspect-a-petland-breeder-301486787.html

SOURCE Petland

