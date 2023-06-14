The PetLibro Space pet feeder keeps your furry friends happy and is 20% off with pre-orders

Keep your furry friend fed with this PetLibro automatic pet feeder.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We love our four-legged friends, especially when they look up with their big eyes and fluffy faces looking for a treat. Dogs and cats are always looking for a snack, even when we're not at home to fill their food bowls. If you're looking for a way to keep your pets fed when you're home or when you're away, the PetLibro Space feeder can be a big help for less money.

Get 20% off the PetLibro Space automatic feeder

The pet brand is set to release its newest automatic feeder on Friday, June 16 and you can pre-order one for 20% off. Just use the code PLAF107 at checkout to bring the $199.99 list price down to $160. That means you can save $39.99 on this user-friendly pet essential in a chic white shade that can work with any living room or kitchen setup.

➤Meta Quest 2: Discover virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2—get it for under $300 at Amazon this summer

While we haven't tested the PetLibro Space, it has all the elements of a pet feeder that can keep your cats and dogs happy at all times. PetLibro says the Space has a tower-like design, with the top section being a vacuum-sealed food tank that automatically pumps out air to keep your pet's kibbles and bits as fresh as possible. The tank has a seven-pound capacity holding enough pet food up to 18 millimeters in size for up to 30 days. That food is dispensed into the feeder's 187-millimeter wide and 48-millimeter deep bowl that's the perfect size for hungry dogs or cats that don't want their whiskers brushing up against the side.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The PetLibro Space has plenty of room in its food tank and food bowl.

The feeder also has advanced smart features that make serving food easy. Once you install the PetLibro mobile app on your smartphone, you can setup when the feeder dispenses kibble and how much kibble to put in the bowl. You can also initiate the vacuum sealing of the food tank through the app or set the feeder to automatically seal the tank after every feeding and if no feeding occurs within three hours. The feeder sends reports via the app of feeding times, low food alerts and if there's a problem with the air pumping system to keep you alert. Even better, you can record messages to play through the feeder so your pet knows it's time for dinner.

➤Father's Day 2023: Shop the 10 best Father's Day deals on Apple watches, AncestryDNA kits and HexClad pans

If you've got a furry friend who stays on a tight feeding schedule, the PetLibro Space can be a great addition to your home. Check it out for yourself with this amazing deal.

$160 with code PLAF107 (Save $39.99)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: PetLibro pet feeder: Get 20% off when you pre-order this accessory