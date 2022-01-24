PetMeds® Announces Its Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $60.7 million, compared to $65.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 7.9%. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, were $207.4 million, compared to $237.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 12.7%. Net income was $4.3 million, or $0.21 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 44% decrease to net income. Net income was $15.0 million, or $0.74 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $23.8 million, or $1.18 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, a 37% decrease to net income. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $7.6 million, or $0.37 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, or $0.55 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 31% decrease to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.5 million, or $1.20 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million, or $1.70 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, a 28% decrease to adjusted EBITDA. Our average order size increased from $88 to $89 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.



“We are executing rapidly against our business transformation of PetMeds across people, process, and product,” said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. “The future of PetMeds is much broader than just a prescription eCommerce company and we expect to show progress in the coming quarters as we develop into a broader expert health and wellness offering.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2022. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.petmeds.com .

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share data) December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,911 $ 118,718 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $19 and $39, respectively 1,267 2,587 Inventories - finished goods 27,640 34,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,216 4,503 Prepaid income taxes 1,870 959 Total current assets 142,904 161,187 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 24,665 25,450 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 25,525 26,310 Total assets $ 168,429 $ 187,497 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,935 $ 39,548 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,330 5,387 Total current liabilities 26,265 44,935 Deferred tax liabilities 1,262 1,281 Total liabilities 27,527 46,216 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,957 and 20,269 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 10,151 7,111 Retained earnings 130,721 134,141 Total shareholders' equity 140,902 141,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 168,429 $ 187,497

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 60,717 $ 65,896 $ 207,415 $ 237,536 Cost of sales 42,992 46,273 148,736 168,110 Gross profit 17,725 19,623 58,679 69,426 Operating expenses: General and administrative 7,541 6,487 22,540 21,050 Advertising 4,327 3,221 15,435 17,385 Depreciation 710 622 2,051 1,791 Total operating expenses 12,578 10,330 40,026 40,226 Income from operations 5,147 9,293 18,653 29,200 Other income: Interest income, net 84 73 243 229 Other, net 287 345 741 938 Total other income 371 418 984 1,167 Income before provision for income taxes 5,518 9,711 19,637 30,367 Provision for income taxes 1,261 2,100 4,603 6,576 Net income $ 4,257 $ 7,611 $ 15,034 $ 23,791 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.38 $ 0.75 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.38 $ 0.74 $ 1.18 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,208 20,094 20,165 20,047 Diluted 20,329 20,104 20,365 20,100 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.84

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,034 $ 23,791 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,051 1,791 Share based compensation 3,040 2,294 Deferred income taxes (19 ) 353 Bad debt expense 104 84 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,216 1,928 Inventories - finished goods 6,780 (10,281 ) Prepaid income taxes (911 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,287 (983 ) Accounts payable (17,613 ) 2,211 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,188 ) 286 Income taxes payable - 152 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,781 21,626 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,266 ) (1,848 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,266 ) (1,848 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (18,322 ) (17,039 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,322 ) (17,039 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,807 ) 2,739 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 118,718 103,762 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 108,911 $ 106,501 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 5,580 $ 6,356 Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 329 $ 174





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, non-GAAP financial measures that we calculate as net income excluding; share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; and interest income (expense). We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income and adjusted EBITDA per share to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share in this earnings release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as, share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision; interest income (expense) which are not components of our core business operations. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share has limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share for each of the periods indicated:





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures PetMed Express, Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, $ % December 31, December 31, $ % ($ in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 4,257 $ 7,611 $ (3,354 ) -44 % $ 15,034 $ 23,791 $ (8,757 ) -37 % Add (subtract): Share-based compensation $ 1,440 $ 782 $ 658 84 % $ 3,040 $ 2,294 $ 746 33 % Income Taxes $ 1,261 $ 2,100 $ (839 ) -40 % $ 4,603 $ 6,576 $ (1,973 ) -30 % Depreciation $ 710 $ 622 $ 88 14 % $ 2,051 $ 1,791 $ 260 15 % Interest Income/Expense $ (84 ) $ (73 ) $ (11 ) 15 % $ (243 ) $ (229 ) $ (14 ) 6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,584 $ 11,042 $ (3,458 ) -31 % $ 24,485 $ 34,223 $ (9,738 ) -28 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except percentages December 31, December 31, $ % December 31, December 31, $ % and per share amounts) 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Per Share to Adjusted EBITDA per share: Net income per share, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.38 $ (0.17 ) -45 % $ 0.74 $ 1.18 $ (0.45 ) -38 % Add (subtract): Share-based compensation $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 82 % $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 31 % Income Taxes $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ (0.04 ) -41 % $ 0.22 $ 0.33 $ (0.10 ) -31 % Depreciation $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 13 % $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 13 % Interest Income/Expense $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) 14 % $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 5 % Adjusted EBITDA Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.55 $ (0.18 ) -32 % $ 1.20 $ 1.70 $ (0.50 ) -29 %



