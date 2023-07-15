Petoskey branch is one of two in U.S. that is part of AAA, Walmart partnership

The Auto Club Group (AAA) has opened a new retail branch inside the Walmart Supercenter in Petoskey, the first of two AAA-Walmart branches in the U.S. The other is in Florida.

PETOSKEY — The first of two AAA branches in Walmart stores in the U.S. opened recently inside the Walmart Supercenter at 1850 Anderson Road in Petoskey.

The other branch is in Florida. Select AAA products and services are available at the Petoskey location, including insurance, membership, travel, passport photos, and more.

Howard Hughey, a spokesman for AAA in Michigan, said the Walmart location offers another opportunity to connect with the motoring public.

"Our focus is to do as much as we can to meet (the public) where they are and our partnership with Walmart will help in that capacity," Hughey said.

AAA moved its existing Petoskey branch office about a mile to the Walmart, according to Hughey. He said the convenience and variety of products and services in a Walmart will allow AAA to provide members and nonmembers a more convenient way to do business.

"You think about a lot of different things when you go into a Walmart because they offer so much," said Hughey. "Our hope is with the products and services that we offer whether it is roadside service, insurance or travel planning, (Walmart shoppers) will consider some of those things.

"We have professional agents who know how and when to engage with those customers who have some of those thoughts and ideas in mind," he added.

Hughey said the AAA branch currently has five employees but may add to that number.

"I know they are looking to fill a few more positions for different shifts," Hughey said.

In June, the Auto Club Group hosted a grand opening ceremony in Petoskey. It included many business and community leaders, AAA members, and Walmart customers. AAA’s Michigan Field Vice President David Campbell cut the ribbon.

“We are excited to offer our members this convenient new way of doing business with AAA,” Campbell said in a statement. “About 20 percent of Walmart customers are already AAA members, and we believe this new location enhances our ability to best serve our existing members while also gaining new ones.”

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review