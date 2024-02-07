Petoskey cigar bar Ernesto's to close next winter

PETOSKEY — After seven years, Ernesto's Cigar Lounge and Bar will be shutting its doors.

Tucked down Reid's Alley, the downtown bar is closing after its lease expires, with the bar’s doors set to close Jan. 31, 2025.

The lounge and bar is closing after receiving notification that their landlord does not intend to renew the lease, which expires next year. The lease was for eight years.

Alex Engelman, an owner of the bar, said he hopes to be as transparent as possible with the community about the closure.

More: Flavors of Havana: Cigar bar opens along downtown Petoskey alley

Ernesto's Cigar Lounge and Bar is tucked down Reid's Alley in downtown Petoskey.

Throughout recent years, Engelman said the lounge and bar has had to go to court multiple times with the landlord, with one case concerning cigar smoke leaking into other parts of the building and the other being about the validity of the lease.

Both cases went to the district court and then were appealed and brought to the circuit court, with Ernesto’s Cigar Lounge and Bar winning each time.

Due to the court cases and previous issues with the landlord, the decision to not renew the lease didn’t come as a surprise to Engelman.

Alex Engelman, one of the owners of Ernesto's Cigar Lounge and Bar, poses behind the bar on Feb. 1, 2024.

While the option to find another place isn’t entirely out of the question, due to limited real estate opportunities downtown, Engelman is not sure there will be an opportunity to move.

“Petoskey is not the easiest place to find real estate,” he said. “We've of course known this situation was going to happen for a while now and have explored a lot of options of trying to stay here, trying to purchase the building, trying to find other real estate, trying to lease other spaces — not exactly the easiest in downtown Petoskey.”

Engelman said there’s “not particularly” any interest in looking for spaces in neighboring communities.

Ernesto's Cigar Lounge and Bar has a selection of spirits and drinks available as well.

What started as a “small little place” has “grown exponentially,” Engelman said. In its first few years of being open, the lounge and bar faced the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that came along with it. Since then, “it’s progressed well,” he said.

Story continues

Since the announcement of the closure, Engelman said people have been reacting with confusion and sadness.

"We’re not trying to bash anybody,” Engelman said, adding that the goal is to be open with people about what the situation is with the lounge.

A line of chairs sit in front of a humidor at Ernesto's Cigar Lounge and Bar.

Throughout the next year, while the lounge and bar gears up for closure, he said people can expect to see less available options.

“As we progress through the year it's not really possible to carry such an expansive selection of things,” Engelman said. “We can’t continue to run high on stock levels.”

For more information, visit Ernesto's Cigar Lounge and Bar website and social media.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey cigar bar Ernesto's to close in January 2025