Petoskey’s Fall Restaurant Week starts Nov. 3
PETOSKEY — Special meals and deals will be on the menu next week as Petoskey’s Fall Restaurant Week gets underway.
Running from Nov. 3 through Nov. 12, participating restaurants in and around Petoskey have set their own menus and deals during the weeklong promotion.
Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you
Participating restaurants include:
Barrel Back Restaurant
Beacon Bistro
City Park Grill
Michael's Tavern & Steakhouse
NOMAD
Palette Bistro
Roast and Toast
Sage
Vintage Chophouse & Wine Bar
Rusty Saw North
Walloon Lake Inn
For a list of menus at participating restaurants, visit petoskeychamber.com/petoskeyrestaurant-week.
— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey’s Fall Restaurant Week starts Nov. 3