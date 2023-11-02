Advertisement
Petoskey’s Fall Restaurant Week starts Nov. 3

Jillian Fellows, The Petoskey News-Review
·1 min read
NOMAD at 795 Front St. in Bay Harbor.
NOMAD at 795 Front St. in Bay Harbor.

PETOSKEY — Special meals and deals will be on the menu next week as Petoskey’s Fall Restaurant Week gets underway.

Running from Nov. 3 through Nov. 12, participating restaurants in and around Petoskey have set their own menus and deals during the weeklong promotion.

Roast & Toast is located at 309 E. Lake St. in downtown Petoskey.
Roast & Toast is located at 309 E. Lake St. in downtown Petoskey.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Barrel Back Restaurant

  • Beacon Bistro

  • City Park Grill

  • Michael's Tavern & Steakhouse

  • NOMAD

  • Palette Bistro

  • Roast and Toast

  • Sage

  • Vintage Chophouse & Wine Bar

  • Rusty Saw North

  • Walloon Lake Inn

City Park Grill is located at 432 E. Lake St. in downtown Petoskey.
City Park Grill is located at 432 E. Lake St. in downtown Petoskey.

For a list of menus at participating restaurants, visit petoskeychamber.com/petoskeyrestaurant-week.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.  

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey’s Fall Restaurant Week starts Nov. 3

