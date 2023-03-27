U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.50
    +26.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,659.00
    +225.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,927.75
    +37.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.60
    +21.90 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    +1.46 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.40
    -35.40 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.27 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5050
    +0.1250 (+3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    21.36
    -1.25 (-5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6950
    +0.9940 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,734.60
    -177.79 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.33
    -14.06 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.68
    +77.23 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Petra Automotive Products Launches New Line-Up to Deliver on the Demands of Modern Vehicles

PR Newswire
·4 min read

CYPRESS, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, is proud to announce the launch of several maintenance products designed to protect the unique needs of today's passenger cars and trucks. By using these enhanced products manufacturers, service departments, and independent shops will be providing premium fluids and engine products resulting in more satisfied customers and better running vehicles.

The new products were introduced at Petra's annual conference and include:

  • Petra Engine Shield: Petra's Engine Shield is a new engine oil supplement that features a rebalanced/boosted detergent/dispersant system, enhanced level of soot and wear control, and unique thermal/oxidation inhibitors to protect turbochargers. The result is an product that protects modern passenger car and truck engines equipped with high-performance gasoline direct-injection (GDI) engines, turbocharging, and advanced engine and emission control systems.

  • Petra Diesel Fuel Power II: Petra Diesel Fuel Power II is a multifunctional middle distillate fuel additive that reduces soot formation, lowers particulate emissions, recovers lost power, increases cetane number, prevents filter plugging, prevents sludging, and cleans injectors in modern diesel engines that employ Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF), and SCR emission devices. It can reduce DPF regeneration cycles and improve fuel economy up to 12%..

  • Petra Mass Air Flow Sensor Cleaner: Petra MAFS Cleaner is a highly effective blend of solvents that are fast drying, non-conductive and safe to use on plastics, rubber and metal. Specifically formulated to quickly remove oil, grease, dirt and grime from automotive (gasoline and diesel) mass air flow sensors to restore air:fuel ratio and improve power, runnability, and fuel economy.

  • Petra SynEPS Electric Power Steering Fluid: Petra SynEPS Electric Power Steering Fluid is a premium quality synthetic power steering fluid designed for use in all automotive electric-hydraulic power steering (EHPS) or EPS systems across domestic, European, and Asian OEM designs.

  • Petra UltraCool™EV Coolant (50/50): Petra UltraCool EV Coolant, featuring Super Low Conductivity technology, is a ready-to-use ethylene glycol-based coolant with very low electrical conductivity. This coolant is based on specialty corrosion inhibitors which imparts long-term, stable electrical conductivity that is essential for the safe operation of Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles across the spectrum of OEM EV vehicles. Conventional glycol-based engine coolants for ICE vehicle cooling systems are not suitable for EV's based on the need for corrosion inhibition but low conductivity in addition to specific material compatibility. UltraCool is compatible with polymers and elastomers including EDPM, silicone rubber and Viton (fluorocarbon). Also safe on automotive finishes.

"New demands on engine oils, high-performance gasoline direct-injection (GDI) engines, turbocharging, and advanced electronics are designed to squeeze out every bit of power, fuel economy, and emissions performance possible in today's vehicles. At Petra we are continually pushing the envelope of vehicle maintenance products in order to keep pace, and often ahead, of these changes," said Arnold Gacita Sr., Founder of Petra Automotive Products.

Petra Automotive offers a complete lineup of over 360 premium automotive service and car-care products available through over 1,900 automotive dealerships in the U.S. and distributes to 37 countries worldwide.

For more information on Petra Automotive and its award-winning vehicle performance products, please visit www.petraautoproducts.com

About Petra Automotive Products:

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 37 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

Press Contact:
Laurie Halter
Charisma!
503-816-2474
356120@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petra-automotive-products-launches-new-line-up-to-deliver-on-the-demands-of-modern-vehicles-301781389.html

SOURCE Petra Automotive Products

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen Unveils the $25,000 Car That Tesla Doesn't Have

    Volkswagen is re-entering the race for EVs. In the electric vehicle market, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company has been outpaced by Tesla and Chinese rivals like BYD. It is a question of hitting the more than 80% of consumers who do not have the financial means to acquire an electric vehicle.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlori

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Has More Bad News About Its Popular Electric Vehicles

    EV safety recalls issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, however, have been a common occurrence lately with several automobile manufacturers. Nissan on March 1 began a voluntary safety recall of 1,063 of its 2023 Ariya Electric SUVs after the company discovered missing steering wheel bolts that could cause loss of steering control and an increased risk of a crash. Tesla TSLA in February issued a safety recall of 362,758 of certain Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for an over-the-air software update of its Full Self-Driving feature.

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlorida Bill Would Make Puberty Even More AwkwardThe nation’s shipments slid by 123,0

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.