Petra Diamonds First Half 2024 Earnings: US$0.049 loss per share (vs US$0.12 loss in 1H 2023)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$187.8m (down 12% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: US$9.50m (loss narrowed by 60% from 1H 2023).

US$0.049 loss per share (improved from US$0.12 loss in 1H 2023).

Petra Diamonds Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 18% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom are expected to remain flat.

The company's shares are down 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Petra Diamonds you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

