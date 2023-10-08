Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Petra Diamonds' (LON:PDL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Petra Diamonds, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$20m ÷ (US$861m - US$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Petra Diamonds has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Petra Diamonds' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Petra Diamonds' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Petra Diamonds is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 2.6% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, Petra Diamonds is using 49% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

What We Can Learn From Petra Diamonds' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Petra Diamonds has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 97% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Like most companies, Petra Diamonds does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

