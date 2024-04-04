Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY) shareholders have earned a 62% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY) share price is up 47% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 9.7% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 32% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Petra Energy Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 307%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 47% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Petra Energy Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.60.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Petra Energy Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 62%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Petra Energy Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 62% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Petra Energy Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

