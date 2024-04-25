Is Petra Energy Berhad's (KLSE:PENERGY) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Petra Energy Berhad's (KLSE:PENERGY) stock is up by a considerable 47% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Petra Energy Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Petra Energy Berhad is:

13% = RM53m ÷ RM408m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Petra Energy Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Petra Energy Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.1%. This probably laid the ground for Petra Energy Berhad's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Petra Energy Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Petra Energy Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Petra Energy Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Petra Energy Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 62%, meaning that it is left with only 38% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Petra Energy Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Petra Energy Berhad's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Petra Energy Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

