Do Petra Energy Berhad's (KLSE:PENERGY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Petra Energy Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Petra Energy Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 49%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Petra Energy Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 2.4% to 12% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Petra Energy Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM388m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Petra Energy Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Petra Energy Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM59m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 15% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Petra Energy Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Petra Energy Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Petra Energy Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Petra Energy Berhad that we have uncovered.

Although Petra Energy Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

