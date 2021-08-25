U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,323.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.74
    +0.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -13.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.30
    +0.15 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.2530 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,453.14
    -1,768.59 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.05
    -61.66 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.12
    +15.34 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Petro-Victory Energy Corp Announces $1,000,000 Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or "Company") announces the closing of US $1,000,000 of unsecured financing from a new lender, Global Energy Transition Fund I, providing the company with flexibility as it progresses the acceleration of operational activity across its onshore Brazilian licenses.

Petro Victory Energy Corp Logo (CNW Group/Petro-Victory Energy Corp.)
Petro Victory Energy Corp Logo (CNW Group/Petro-Victory Energy Corp.)

The note bears interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly and is due in 12 months, on August 24, 2022. It is not subject to an early repayment premium should it be refinanced. Subject to the final approval of the TSXV, Global Energy Transition Fund I shall receive 328,750 warrants to purchase a like number of Common Shares over the term of the loan. These warrants may be exercised at a price of $2.03 per Common Share.

Richard F. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Petro-Victory commented:
"We are very pleased to close this financing with Global Energy Transition Fund I. This incremental financing provides us with operational flexibility to ramp up activity on our licenses while we assess options for broader development of our portfolio onshore Brazil. We look forward to updating the market on our planned work programs in the near future. In addition to current planned activity, we are exploring the option of an additional four well drilling program at Andorinha in early 2022."

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds operating and working interests in twenty licenses totaling 129,771 acres in three different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Petro-Victory's shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Petro-Victory's future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "objective", "ongoing", "outlook", "potential", "project", "plan", "should", "target", "would", "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: the Company offerings, our business strategies, plans and objectives, and drilling, testing and exploration expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things: our ability to add production and reserves through our exploration activities; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and other required approvals for our operating activities; the availability and cost of labor and other industry services; the continuance of existing and, in certain circumstances, proposed tax and royalty regimes; and current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated). Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Petro-Victory at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. These and additional risk factors are discussed in our Final Prospectus dated July 11, 2014, as filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Petro-Victory's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Petro-Victory that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Petro-Victory does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c7930.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. Here’s What It’s Doing Today.

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend kings with over 2% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield. Dividends have long been among the most attractive incentives some stocks may have to […]

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.