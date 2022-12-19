U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.25
    +12.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,207.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,390.75
    +46.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.10
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.70
    +0.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.73
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3720
    -0.3070 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.81
    +26.32 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.09
    -20.38 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.61
    +39.49 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Announces Significant Oil Production Increase at the São João field in the Barreirinhas Basin, Onshore Brazil

·6 min read

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is delighted to provide an operational update regarding its workover program on the Sao Joao Field, with the SJ-11 oil well coming online at rates of 640 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD").

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Petro-Victory Energy Corp.)
Petro-Victory Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Petro-Victory Energy Corp.)

Highlights

  • Petro Victory has safely and successfully completed its initial 3-well workover program on its 100% owned Sao Joao field, located in the Northeast Brazil in the Barreirinhas Basin

  • Flow rates from the SJ-11 workover suggest an initial production rate of 640 BOPD

  • Production storage expansion is underway to facilitate increased oil production

São João Field Workover Success

The Company successfully re-entered the SJ-11, SJ-06, and SJ-01 oil wells and completed them for production using pumpjacks to provide artificial lift.

Petro-Victory re-entered the SJ-11 well, removed the failed progressive cavity pump system and equipped the well for production using a pumpjack. In addition, two additional reservoirs were penetrated at depths of 1,297m and 1,467m to provide potential oil production gains to the existing open and proven oil zone at 1,490m. An additional nine reservoirs have been identified at SJ-11 for future oil testing and production.

The SJ-11 well was brought back online on December 15th, with production from SJ-06 and SJ-01 expected to recommence shortly. The completed workover has had a significant positive impact on the oil production at SJ-11. The SJ-11 well was brought online for a total of 23 hours during the 15th – 17th of December and produced a total of 613 barrels of oil – providing an extrapolated daily average rate of 640 BOPD (in 2021 the SJ-11 well averaged 7 BOPD).

Given materially higher than anticipated oil production rates, Petro-Victory has begun implementing a production facilities/storage expansion project to increase oil storage capacity at the field.

Richard F. Gonzalez, Petro-Victory CEO commented:

"I am incredibly happy with the result of the workover at SJ-11. The initial rate of 640 barrels of oil per day is outstanding! The team has worked very hard to make this workover program a success. SJ-11 demonstrates the significant upside that our Company continues to unlock through low cost well interventions. This is our first step, since assuming operatorship a couple of months ago, to extract value from our São João field. We look forward to bringing SJ-06 and SJ-01 oil production online shortly."

Amendment to Bonus Warrants

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated December 15, 2022 announcing the closing of secured financing of US$1.0 million from existing shareholders (the "Financing"), the Corporation wishes to clarify the exercise price of the warrants issued in connection with the Financing.

The exercise price of the warrants issued in connection with the Financing is equal to CAD$3.05 per share.

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Petro-Victory's shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Petro-Victory's future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "objective", "ongoing", "outlook", "potential", "project", "plan", "should", "target", "would", "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: our business strategies, plans and objectives, and drilling, testing and exploration expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things: our ability to add production and reserves through our exploration activities; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and other required approvals for our operating activities; the availability and cost of labor and other industry services; the continuance of existing and, in certain circumstances, proposed tax and royalty regimes; and current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated). Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Petro-Victory at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Petro-Victory's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Petro-Victory that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Petro-Victory does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petro-victory-energy-corp-announces-significant-oil-production-increase-at-the-sao-joao-field-in-the-barreirinhas-basin-onshore-brazil-301705832.html

SOURCE Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c0679.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • 2 Terrific Growth Stocks Down 72.1% and 77.6% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Now's a good time to invest in a pair of businesses that are performing a lot better than their stock price performance would suggest.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • 2 Streaming Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although cord-cutting presents an incredible opportunity for the streaming industry, not every streaming-service stock will be a winner.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • Tesla Stock Leaps As Poll Results Say Elon Musk Should Step Down As Twitter CEO

    "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Musk asked his 122.1 million followers on Sunday.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Better Bitcoin Stock: Coinbase vs. Marathon Digital Holdings

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hit an all-time high of $67,567 last November. The world's top cryptocurrency lost its luster as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors away from riskier investments. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the market's top Bitcoin mining companies, both shed more than 80% of their value this year.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Aerojet, Moderna, Meta, and More

    About 57.5% of voters in a Twitter poll favor Elon Musk stepping down as head of the social media platform.

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]