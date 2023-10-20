Petrobras Lifts Diesel Prices, Cuts Gasoline on Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices on concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will continue to put pressure on oil.

At the same time it cut gasoline prices because demand is expected to ease due to seasonal reasons, it said in a statement on Thursday. Gasoline consumption in the US normally declines when the summer ends and people drive less.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known, said that a combination of the fundamentals in foreign and domestic markets, and its commercial strategy of prioritizing market share in Brazil, resulted in the divergent price adjustments.

After holding prices stable since mid August, Petrobras announced a 6.6% increase in diesel prices for distributors to 4.05 reais a liter ($0.80) as of October 21. It cited rising crack spread prices as consequence of “sustained global demand, with expectations of a seasonal increase.”

Meanwhile, the company cut gasoline prices 4.1% to 2.81 reais a liter.

“It is necessary to make the adjustment in order to rebalance with the market and with the marginal values for Petrobras,” it said.

Minutes before the announcement, Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates said in a live interview that Petrobras was running its refineries at 97% of capacity. He also said that the company started reviewing its prices after the conflict between Israel and Hamas sent oil prices higher, which reduced the impact of cheaper imports of Russian diesel.

