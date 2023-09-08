Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 43.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.66 billion, down 26.99% from the year-ago period.

PBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.65% and -21.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.54, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

