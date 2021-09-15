U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,418.00
    +31.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.30
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    +1.33 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0120 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3770
    -0.3030 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,408.08
    +848.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.67
    +46.93 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.27
    +0.21 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Petrochemicals Market to Reach 656.0 Mn Tons by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read

The top 15 petrochemicals market was valued at 497.1 Mn Tons in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few decades, the growth of the top 15 petrochemicals market has largely been driven by the growing demand from the developing regions. In addition, the increasing use of low-cost gas feedstock as opposed to oil-based feedstock has largely benefited petrochemical companies over the past few years– a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. As per current observations, consolidation in developed markets and rise in the number of new market entrants in developing regions are projected to drive the top 15 petrochemicals market during the forecast period. A major share of the market can be attributed to national oil companies (NOC), international oil companies, and other companies with noteworthy petrochemical assets. Furthermore, investments in the petrochemicals market are largely being pumped by national oil companies due to the growing demand from the domestic market.

The U.S. recorded an investment of more than US$ 217 billion in petrochemical downstream operations since 2013. The significant growth of the industry is driven by shale gas revolution and has led to a decrease in feedstock prices. The country witnessed a significant rise in the consumption of ethane surpassing the other petroleum products such as gasoline and jet fuel.

Request for sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/678

Key Market Takeaways:

The top 15 petrochemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Ethylene finds wide application scope as a feedstock in the construction, packaging, and transportation sectors. It is majorly utilized in the synthesis of various derivatives such as polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene dichloride (EDC), ethyl benzene, and styrene. Rapid industrialization coupled with the growth of the automotive and packaging sectors in emerging economies is expected to boost consumption of ethylene.

The development of new technologies based on feedstocks such as light crude and mixed crude is expected to positively impact the supply. The adoption of crude oil to chemical technology (COTC) by manufacturers is expected to gain popularity, as it provides high yields in the range of 40% to 45%. Industrial complexes with COTC technology are being constructed in the Middle East and China, and is expected to be operational by 2020. The development of such technologies will enable companies to manufacture chemicals on a refinery scale.

The Asia Pacific petrochemicals market was valued at 289.3 Mn Tons in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific region is increasing its strength in petrochemicals particularly in ethylene and its derivatives such as polyethylene (PE) and ethylene glycol. Increasing shale gas exploration activities in the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the market for petrochemicals in North America. Abundant natural gas and crude oil availability are expected to drive the Middle East market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the top 15 petrochemicals market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, BASF SE, ExxonMobil, Shell Chemical Company, TotalEnergies SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and SABIC

Key manufacturers in the market are focusing on strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, and joint ventures with other key players to improve their market presence. In 2019, China National Petroleum Corporation signed an agreement with the Republic of Benin to construct the pipeline from Niger to the Atlantic coast in Benin to strengthen its crude oil business footprint in Africa. In August 2018, LyondellBasell acquired A. Schulman, Inc to strengthen its presence in growing high-margin end markets such as construction materials, automotive and packaging, and electronic goods.

Buy-Now this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/678

Market Segmentation:

  • Top 15 Petrochemicals Market, By Product Type:

    • Ethylene

    • Propylene

    • Benzene

    • Xylene

    • Toluene

    • Methanol

    • Others

  • Top 15 Petrochemicals Market, By Application:

    • Paints and Coatings

    • Solvents

    • Polymers

    • Adhesives and Sealants

    • Others (Surfactants, Dyes, etc.)

  • Top 15 Petrochemicals Market, By End-Use Industry:

    • Aerospace

    • Agriculture

    • Automotive

    • Building & Construction

    • Consumer & Industrial Goods

    • Electrical & Electronics

    • Others (Packaging, etc.)

  • Top 15 Petrochemicals Market, By Region:

    • North America

        • By Country:

          • U.S.

          • Canada

    • Europe

        • By Country:

          • U.K.

          • Italy

          • France

          • Germany

          • Spain

          • Russia

          • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

        • By Country:

          • China

          • India

          • Japan

          • ASEAN

          • Australia

          • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

        • By Country:

          • Brazil

          • Argentina

          • Mexico

          • Rest of Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

        • By Sub-region:

          • Middle East

          • Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Ethylene & Propylene Market Report, by Derivative Type (Ethylene (Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE), Ethylene Oxide, Others (Ethylene Dichloride etc.)), Propylene (Polypropylene, Propylene Oxide, Others (Cumene, Acrylonitrile etc.))), by Application (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings, Others (Metal Fabrication etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

GCC Industrial Gases Market, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, Acetylene, Argon, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide), By Application (Metals and Metallurgy, Medical & Healthcare, Welding & Metal Fabrication, Automotive & Aerospace, Electronics, Refining Energy, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Other), and By Country (KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    Without fail, investors start getting anxious when the stock market hits all-time highs, like it is right now. This isn't necessarily true -- stock valuations should be considered in context on an individual basis -- but nonetheless this anxiety is prevalent. In fact, high-quality businesses like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are all down sharply over the past few months.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

    Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a century, they've truly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. When retail investors collectively pile into (or out of) a stock, it tends to move. A penny stock is a company whose shares trade below $5.

  • Nikola, Iveco sign MoU to deliver 25 e-trucks to Hamburg port

    Electric-truck maker Nikola and Iveco, the commercial vehicles brand of Italy's CNH Industrial, on Wednesday said they had agreed to test and deliver up to 25 vehicles to the port of Hamburg, one of Europe's largest. The memorandum of understanding, which was signed during the inauguration of the companies' joint production factory in Ulm, foresees the delivery of the Nikola Tre -- which is based on an Iveco platform -- throughout 2022. "Nikola applauds the sustainability goals of the Port of Hamburg and is proud to be working with them on this project," Nikola Chief Executive Mark Russell said.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Microsoft raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. The company also announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program, with no specific expiration date. Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Cathie Wood Sells $66 Million of Tesla Shares, Adds Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold $66 million of Tesla Inc. shares Tuesday and picked up more Robinhood Markets Inc. as the retail broker’s dismal stock market performance continues.Ark Investment Management LLC funds sold almost 89,000 shares in Tesla and added more than 236,000 of Robinhood, according to the firm’s daily trading update. They’ve added about 390,000 Robinhood shares so far this month.Shares in the online brokerage, which became a household name as cooped-up

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Affirm Stock?

    Shares of Affirm are up more than 50% over the past month. Here is why Affirm is the talk of Wall Street.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's no use introducing a company with close to a $2.5 trillion market capitalization and a smartphone that claimed 64% market share in the United States. As it introduces a new lineup of phones, tablets, and accessories this week, everyone knows the company is a powerhouse. According to a survey from mobile phone site sellcell.com, the iPhone 12 boosted the company's brand loyalty to 92%.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’ as equities suffer another mid-month stumble

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.