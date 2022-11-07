U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.50
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,488.00
    +60.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,925.50
    +35.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.10
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.50
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0088 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6500
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,748.60
    -498.91 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +8.48 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.31
    -2.53 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Petrochemicals Market Size & Forecast [2022-2028] - Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Cost Structures and Business Prospect | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·5 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Petrochemicals estimated at US$ 725380 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 950070 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pune, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Petrochemicals Market research report 2022 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. The petrochemical Market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth, and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the Petrochemicals Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, Petrochemicals Market forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028. And also report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21833114

Report Overview:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Petrochemicals estimated at US$ 725380 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 950070 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028."

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. The high economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

Report Scope:

This latest report researches the industry structure, capacity, production, sales (consumption), revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking, and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Petrochemicals manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Petrochemicals market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Petrochemicals market and current trends within the industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Petrochemicals Market Research Report 2022

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Petrochemicals Market Report are:

  • LyondellBasell

  • BASF

  • Total

  • Royal Dutch Shell

  • Sinopec

  • DowDupont

  • Reliance Industries

  • Sabic

  • British Petroleum

  • Chevron Phillips

  • Formosa Plastics

  • China National Petroluem Corporation

  • Exxonmobil

  • Ineos

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Petrochemicals market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Petrochemicals market.

Petrochemicals Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Ethylene

  • Propylene

  • Benzene

  • Butadiene

  • Xylenes

  • Toluene

  • Petrochemicals

Petrochemicals Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Construction

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Aerospace

  • Consumer Goods

  • Others

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21833114

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Petrochemicals in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Petrochemicals Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Petrochemicals market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Petrochemicals segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Petrochemicals are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Petrochemicals.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Petrochemicals, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study are offered.

  • The development scope of Petrochemicals in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Petrochemicals market

  • Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Petrochemicals and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 5600 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21833114

Detailed TOC of Global Petrochemicals Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Petrochemicals Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Petrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene
1.2.3 Propylene
1.2.4 Benzene
1.2.5 Butadiene
1.2.6 Xylenes
1.2.7 Toluene
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Petrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.3.7 Consumer Goods
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Petrochemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Petrochemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Petrochemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Petrochemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Petrochemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Market Dynamics
2.4.1 Petrochemicals Industry Trends
2.4.2 Petrochemicals Market Drivers
2.4.3 Petrochemicals Market Challenges
2.4.4 Petrochemicals Market Restraints
3 Global Petrochemicals Sales

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21833114

About Us: –

The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Us:

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187

Email: sales@industryresearch.biz

Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz

"

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Billions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The private market is coming to collect -- and it threatens to wreak havoc across global stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteAs financial conditions tighten around the world, private-marke

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Facebook parent Meta preparing to announce large-scale layoffs this week, report says

    The company posted weak results and saw a dramatic fall in its share price over 2022

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped This Week

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) plunged 12% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, furthering the decline in the online retail giant's stock price since its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27. Amazon's net sales grew by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, the e-commerce leader's revenue was up 19%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers'

    The online used car retailer fell almost 39% in one session on Wall Street, after disastrous quarterly results.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

    If there's an upside to a down market, it's that it can at least temporarily put great companies on sale at bargain valuations.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • October CPI may solidify case for a terminal rate above 5%: What to know this week

    A fresh government inflation reading and U.S. midterm elections are the most highly anticipated events on Wall Street’s radar this week.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. ASML is arguably the world's most important semiconductor equipment company.