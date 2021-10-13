U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.82
    +3.17 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.85
    -51.49 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,531.31
    +65.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.69
    +0.42 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    +34.70 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.63 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0170 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3860
    -0.2040 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,026.40
    +1,312.14 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.70
    +7.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Petrolern LLC Chosen by Ecopetrol for Geothermal Resource Assessment in Columbia

Petrolern LLC
·2 min read

Geothermal to be a viable green energy choice in Colombia

Geothermal in Colombia

Geothermal in Colombia
Geothermal in Colombia
Geothermal in Colombia

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolern LLC announces that it has been chosen by Ecopetrol for consultancy services to identify targets for utilization of geothermal power in selected basins in Colombia. Ecopetrol will receive from Petrolern extensive technical support for resource assessment and identification of areas with greater geothermal potential in addition to training/mentorship to their personnel, and appropriate methodology to apply, such as geophysical methods, subsurface data integration and modeling, geothermal resource evaluation, geomechanics, energy generation estimation, and selecting drill sites. Ecopetrol has also engaged with Petrolern for a peer review of earlier work. This announcement represents the culmination of months of discussion on the unique capabilities of Petrolern, based on 150 years of cumulative geothermal expertise globally, and on the desire of Ecopetrol to build a true partnership and process that will bring their staff and leaders efficiently and effectively up the geothermal learning curve.

Petrolern CEO, Hamed Soroush, remarks, "We are tremendously proud that Ecopetrol has selected our company to assist them with their geothermal resource assessment, maturation and power generation. Our goal is to enable the oil company to make optimal resource decisions and to ensure that we work together with them as a true team, imparting our knowledge to their staff. At Petrolern, knowledge transfer to clients is an essential part of our technical services."

Geothermal energy has the potential to supply more energy than the global total of oil and natural gas combined. It is renewable, stable, and has a minimal carbon footprint. Geothermal power plants can produce electricity consistently, constantly, and without regard to weather conditions. The power output of a geothermal power plant can be accurately predicted, and the actual power output is very close to total installed capacity. Yet, current global geothermal energy use comprises only 1% of energy production. Petrolern is working to provide cost-effective solutions, including repurposing aging oil wells to geothermal, and designing hybrid solar-geothermal and wind-geothermal "synthetic geothermal reservoirs" to significantly increase geothermal electricity and heat usage worldwide. Further information is available at info@petrolern.com

About Petrolern:
Petrolern LLC is a leading-edge technology company working on subsurface solutions for carbon storage, geothermal energy and cleaner oil and gas. Petrolern conducts cutting-edge R&D to improve safety and reduce the environmental footprint of subsurface operations. Our green energy initiative begins with making the oil and gas industry greener by providing energy transition solutions. Petrolern's core competencies include advanced geomechanics, fluid mechanics, subsurface engineering, applied artificial intelligence, visualization, edge computing, and software development. The company applies these skills to optimize drilling, completions, stimulation, and production plus providing high-resolution subsurface monitoring.

www.petrolern.com

Related Images






Image 1: Geothermal in Colombia



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Popping Today

    At the forefront of the burgeoning hydrogen economy, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a fuel cell specialist that is closely followed by growth and renewable energy investors alike. As of 10:35 a.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power have risen 10.4%. The first item helping to buoy Plug Power's stock is the company's new collaboration with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Plug Power Teams Up With Airbus On Studying Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

    Plug Power announced Wednesday that it is working with Airbus on studying the viability of a hydrogen-powered plane. PLUG stock jumped.

  • Plug Power teams up with Texas oil and gas giant on hydrogen business growth

    Plug Power is building hydrogen production facilities in California, Georgia, New York and Tennessee that will produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • Airbus and Phillips 66 Partner With Plug Power on Green Hydrogen Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Airbus SE and Phillips 66 to find ways to harness hydrogen to power airplanes, vehicles and industry without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe partnership with Airbus

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford, which holds a stake greater than 5% in Rivian according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, had a seat on the Rivian board when it was a private company, but that would not continue as Rivian went public, Thibodeau said.

  • Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today

    Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) beat analyst expectations in the third quarter but warned it expects the last three months of the year to be weighed down by higher fuel costs. Delta earned $0.30 per share in the quarter, well ahead of analyst expectations of $0.17 per share, on revenue that at $8.3 billion roughly matched expectations. The airline said it experienced a midquarter lull as COVID cases spiked higher, but traffic recovered toward the end of the period.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.&nbsp;

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Delta Air lines posts first quarterly profit since the pandemic

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the third quarter earnings from Delta Air Lines. Read more here: Delta swings to profit in Q3