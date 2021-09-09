U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Petrolube Oil participates in 'Omnipreneurship Award 2021' to promote environmental sustainability

·2 min read

· The award aims to develop innovative solutions to re-refine used cooking oil

· Saudi cooking oil market estimated at 540,000 metric tons annually

· Competition will run from September 9th to November 30th

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Petrolube Oil has successfully qualified to participate in the global 2021 Omnipreneurship Awards: through its Sustainability Branch Challenge. After a tough competition during which several companies pitched their proposals on business challenges to which they are seeking an innovative and sustainable solution to, Petrolube's proposal won. They are now seeking innovative solutions to recycle used cooking oil, turning it into an environmentally sustainable and biodegradable lubricant, in line with global standards.

Petrolube will apply the winning technology to its state-of-the-art re-refining process to recycle used oil for use in other industries. The result will be a more environmentally sustainable and cost-effective product. The award is also in line with the Sustainability Goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and Petrolube's own sustainability values.

The competition will open for submissions from 09 September 2021, closing 30 November 2021. Five finalists will be announced in February 2022 and will each receive $20,000. Ultimately, one winner will be awarded $1million and will sign a deal with Petrolube to further develop their proposed solution.

On this occasion, Petrolube CEO Sajid Saeed said, "This award aims to fully realize the capacity of oil to be recycled and reused. Oil re-refining is environmentally friendly. It also aims to find a constructive use for the estimated 540,000 metric tons of cooking oil used in Saudi Arabia every year."

"Petrolube has an unmatched reputation for providing the highest quality products and services in the industry and we are therefore very keen, along with our partners, to seek innovative technologies in the reuse of oil. The challenge also reflects our commitment to the National Transformation Program Sustainability Goals in line with Saudi Vision 2030," he added.

Petrolube Oil produces over 250 different lubricant products and exports to 35 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Last year Tanmiah Food Company (TFC) qualified for the 2020 challenge, through the same pitching process for the Omnipreneurship Awards. TFC is a leading listed Saudi poultry company that sought out solutions from the global community for sustainable ways to create value out of waste generated on their farms. The competition resulted in a successful approach to waste management with the introduction of new technological applications.

https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611888/Petrolube_Omnipreneurship_Award_2021.mp4
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611878/Omnipreneurship_Awards_2021_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Petrolube)
(PRNewsfoto/Petrolube)
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petrolube-oil-participates-in-omnipreneurship-award-2021-to-promote-environmental-sustainability-301372168.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Proof-of-stake: Ethereum 2.0 ranks worst energy consumption

    Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy stocks have tailwinds behind them that could last decades.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • Verizon raises another $1 billion to push more carbon off the grid, and will provide paperwork to prove it

    Verizon Communications Inc. is emerging as a green-bond heavyweight in the U.S., using its vast network to bring more renewable power to the electricity grid. It's also taking on diversity and inclusion on Wall Street.

  • The world’s biggest carbon-sucking machine is switching on in Iceland

    Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.

  • No Hurricane Has Hit U.S. Energy Markets Quite Like Ida Has

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after Hurricane Ida battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina.More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 77% of the region’s offshore production remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By comparison, about 60% of oil output and 40% of gas was still offline this long after Hurricane Katrina de

  • House Set to Advance Offshore Drilling Ban in $31 Billion Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats are poised to advance sweeping legislation to combat climate change that would, if the Senate goes along, block drilling in most U.S. offshore waters and invest tens of billions of dollars in resilience measures.The bill, set to be approved by the House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, would also slap new fees on oil and mining companies and ban drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The $31.7 billion measure, which calls for spending on d

  • Walmart Breaks Green-Bond Record With $2 Billion Debut Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. made its green bond market debut with a $2 billion offering Wednesday, the largest ever from a U.S. corporation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The retail giant’s inaugural sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost recycling and clean up its supply chain. The deal surpasses NextEra Energy Capital’s $1.5 billion June sale, which matched the prior record from Apple Inc. in 2016.Walmart’s $2 billion 10-year green issuance is

  • World's largest direct-air carbon capture plant launches in Iceland

    The world's largest direct-air carbon dioxide capture and sequestration plant, developed by Climeworks and Carbfix, went online in Iceland on Wednesday.Why it matters: Though current direct CO2 capture and storage technologies can offset only a tiny fraction of annual emissions, some climate scientists believe they will have an important role in limiting global warming and climate change in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The pl

  • Japan's Mitsubishi partners with Shell Canada in clean energy push

    Mitsubishi plans to build and start up the low-carbon hydrogen facility near Shell's Scotford, Alberta, facility toward the latter half of this decade, the companies said in a statement https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2021/html/0000047710.html. The low-carbon hydrogen, or blue hydrogen, would be produced via a natural gas feedstock and exported mainly to the Japanese market to produce clean energy, the companies said.

  • Big oil’s delay tactics are the new climate science denialism

    Academic researchers say the fossil fuel industry engages in ‘wokewashing’ to divert attention away from the crisis ‘Discourses of delay’ by the fossil fuel companies. Left: Chevron; middle: BP and Shell; right: ExxonMobil. Photograph: Twitter ExxonMobil has been touting its commitment to “reducing carbon emissions with innovative energy solutions”. Chevron would like to remind you it is keeping the lights on during this dark time. BP is going #NetZero, but is also very proud of the “digital inn

  • Continental's eco-friendly concept tire includes a renewable tread

    Many efforts are underway to reduce the environmental impact of cars, but what about the tires those cars ride on? Continental thinks it might help. Roadshow reports the company has introduced the Conti GreenConcept (yes, a concept tire) where more than half of the materials are "traceable, renewable and recycled."

  • Philippines defers new COVID-19 plan, maintains capital curbs

    The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.

  • Leopard and cat form unlikely bond in India

    The leopard was chasing the cat to prey upon when the felines fell into a well. However, after realizing the situation, the leopard decided to leave its intended prey alone.At a point, the cat even took shelter under the leopard's body to escape slipping in the water."Both of them were in the well and leopard didn't prey on the cat, although it was chasing the cat on land, however, when they fell into the well, they seemed like supporting each other," said Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg.Both the animals were later rescued from the well and released into the wild.

  • Can India Become A Major Renewable Energy Player?

    As the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gasses in the world, India’s ambitious renewable energy plan is one of the most important on earth and is a major investment opportunity

  • Weatherman's dog interrupts live forecast

    A Canadian meteorologist's dog became a viral sensation when he interrupted a live forecast. A Canadian meteorologist's dog became a viral sensation when he interrupted a live forecast. Global News Toronto's weatherman Anthony Farnell had some adorable help during a weather report in August. Global News Toronto's weatherman Anthony Farnell had some adorable help during a weather report in August. His dog, a mini golden doodle aptly named Storm, wandered onto a live forecast. Twitter user @rosevalentee spotted the hilarious moment, making it viral news when her tweet earned over 2.2 million views. Twitter user @rosevalentee spotted the hilarious moment, making it viral news when her tweet earned over 2.2 million views. Storm hopped around the set, totally oblivious to the cameras. “I was working on my weather maps, and I assumed Storm was under my desk,” Farnell told Today. “I was working on my weather maps, and I assumed Storm was under my desk,” Farnell told Today. "A couple minutes later, I glanced up to the TV monitor in front of me, and there was Storm. "A couple minutes later, I glanced up to the TV monitor in front of me, and there was Storm. popping his head up from under the News Desk, right beside the anchor during our live broadcast"

  • This New All-Electric Adventure RV Can Road Trip for 400 Miles on a Single Charge

    The 14,000-pound brute can also churn out 290 hp and 3,000 ft lbs of torque.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.