Petrolympic Announces Recent Assay Results from Drilling Campaign at the Belcourt Property in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX.V: PCQ) (OTC: PCQRF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce recent assay results following the drilling of seven (7) diamonds drill holes totaling 1,092 meters on the southern block of the Belcourt Property in Abitibi, Quebec (the “Property”).The Property is located in a favourable geological context for gold and base-metal mineralization within felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks underlain by an important structural corridor, and is surrounded by numerous precious and base metal deposits.



The objective of this drilling campaign was to validate some auriferous intersections previously obtained by Placer Dome Inc. in the Belcourt South block of the Property, including the possible extension of a showing presenting 30 g/t Au over 0.4 m. All the drill holes have intersected mineralized structures some with very significant gold intersections. Five (5) drill holes were completed to verify the lateral and depth extension of two (2) auriferous mineralized zones. The other two (2) drill holes aimed at verifying IP (Induced Polarity) Resistivity anomalies potentially corresponding to mineralized shear zones. Cross-sections of the drill hole results are presented in Appendix. Most of these diamond drill holes intersected gold-bearing structures coinciding with IP anomalies and returned auriferous intersections over widths up to 5.4 m. Results obtained during this first drilling program confirmed the potential of finding new mineralized structures on this large property.

The most significant intersections were:

BE-22-01: 1.49 g/t Au over 5.4 m (including 7.02 g/t Au over 0.9 m) in Zone 2;

BE-22-02: 0.71 g/t Au over 3 m (including 1.43 g/t Au over 1 m) in Zone 2;

BE-22-04: 2.2 g/t Au over 1.3 m and 3.13 g/t Au over 3 m (including 7.29 g/t Au over 1 m) in Zone 1;

BE-22-05: 0.97 g/t Au over 1 m and 0.22 g/t Au over 1 m in Zone 2;

BE-22-06: 6.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 1.3 g/t Au over 2.5 m in Zone 1 and 1.3 g/t Au over 2.0 m in Zone 2.



The Property is located within the Uniacke Deformation Corridor and the Manneville Fault metallotect. It is surrounded by several gold mineralizations including (see map below): Heva-Cadillac owned by Golden Valley Mines and Eldorado Gold; Jolin, Thibodeau and Esteville owned by Pershimex Resources; McKenzie Break owned by Monarch Mining Corp. In the latter, a resource estimate was completed by Geologica and GoldMinds in February 2021 (available on SEDAR) with Indicated Resources of 1.8 Mtonnes at 2.48 g/t Au (146,000 ounces of gold) and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Mtonnes at 2.34 g/t Au (250,500 ounces of gold).

Figure 1: Location of the gold occurrences in the Belcourt Property and its immediate vicinity:

Future work

The gold occurrences reported in the present press release, the favourable geological context and the gold and base-metals mineralizations discovered in the vicinity (see above) support further exploration efforts in the Belcourt Property. The program that is currently being developed will include a high-definition heliborne magnetometric survey followed by biogeochemical, prospection, mapping and sampling surveys on selected priority areas. Then diamond drilling will test the most promising targets and the depth and lateral extension of the known mineralized auriferous zones as well as significant geological, geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

Figure 2: Local Surface Plan with 2022 drill holes.

Figure 3: Cross-section locating the results of five drill holes verifying the lateral and depth extensions of two auriferous mineralized zones.

Figure 4: Cross-section locating the results of two drill holes verifying IP Resistivity anomalies.

QA/AC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Geologica’s employees. Drill cores were transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where they were logged, photographed and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged with duplicates, blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported to Bourlamaque Assay Laboratory, Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Procedures for routine fire assaying are to initially crush the entire sample to – 10 mesh, then a 300 g sub-sample is split and pulverized to 95 % – 150 mesh, and a 30 g sub-sample is fire assayed using standard industry procedures, with the gold content determined by Atomic Absorption (AA) spectrometry. Each sample is then assayed by Fire Assay and AA Finish, where values reporting ≥ 10 ppm Au are repeated by Fire Assay with a Gravimetric Finish upper reporting limit of 100 g/t Au.

Qualified Person

Mr. Alain-Jean Beauregard, B. Sc., P. Geo. (OGQ #227) is the “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

