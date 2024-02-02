Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM332m ÷ (RM5.1b - RM2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd here for free.

What Can We Tell From Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Another thing to note, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 17% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

