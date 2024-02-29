PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders might have noticed that PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.8% to RM6.85 in the past week. Revenue of RM29b surpassed estimates by 3.7%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 21% below expectations at RM0.21 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad from 17 analysts is for revenues of RM29.6b in 2024. If met, it would imply an okay 3.4% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 61% to RM0.34. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM30.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.40 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM6.46, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad at RM8.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM5.05. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad shareholders.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 15% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at RM6.46, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.