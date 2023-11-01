PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = RM4.0b ÷ (RM57b - RM7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 6.9%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 7.9%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad that you might be interested in.

