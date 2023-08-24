PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's (KLSE:PCHEM) Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.08

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's (KLSE:PCHEM) dividend is being reduced by 68% to MYR0.08 per share on 21st of September, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of MYR0.25. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 6.0% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.16 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.41. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 4.7% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

