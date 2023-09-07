PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.62 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of MYR22.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 79% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

