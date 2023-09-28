PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's (KLSE:PETDAG) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's (KLSE:PETDAG) stock is up by a considerable 5.1% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad is:

17% = RM1.0b ÷ RM5.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 5.5% net income decline reported by PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

However, when we compared PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 101% (or a retention ratio of -0.5%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Additionally, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 92%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.