PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's (KLSE:PETDAG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.18 on the 26th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 33% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.8%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 83% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR1.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.62. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.1% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's not great to see that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.7% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

