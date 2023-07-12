PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PETRONAS Gas Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM2.3b ÷ (RM20b - RM2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, PETRONAS Gas Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Gas Utilities industry.

In the above chart we have measured PETRONAS Gas Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for PETRONAS Gas Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect PETRONAS Gas Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why PETRONAS Gas Berhad has been paying out 85% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, PETRONAS Gas Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 19% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

