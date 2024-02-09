Petroperu Will Make All Payments to Bondholders, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos del Peru SA will meet all its payments to bondholders, Finance Minister Alex Contreras said Friday, seeking to allay investor concern over the finances of the cash-strapped state oil company.

Petroperu will also receive liquidity in the short-term, although Contreras said he would only give details next week. The government has previously ruled out a cash injection, but Contreras said loan guarantees or an increased, guaranteed credit line with state-owned Banco de la Nacion were possible options.

“These measures will give the company liquidity in the short term,” Contreras said in an interview with Bloomberg in Lima. “That way the company can keep operating with normalcy.”

Petroperu is fast running out of cash, executives have said, and it needs over $1 billion in the next few months to pay suppliers. The company also has coupon payments due to bondholders and also owes the Peruvian state $750 million due in December. The state debt, Contreras said, could be renegotiated but bondholders would be paid.

He added there was no reason to renegotiate debt with bondholders at this time.

Fitch recently downgraded Petroperu, which has bonds due 2037 and 2042, by three notches deeper into junk, due to lack of government support. Adriana Eraso, who covers Petroperu for Fitch Ratings, told Bloomberg this week that new loans with a state guarantee could be positive, but a lot depended on details.

The government has been deliberating over what to do with Petroperu, without giving a concrete plan. The administration led by President Dina Boluarte recently shifted control of the company to the finance ministry led by Contreras. Previously Petroperu was controlled by the energy and mines ministry.

Contreras said there will be a shareholder meeting Monday to discuss future options for the company, which include reshuffling its board of directors.

