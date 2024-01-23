Petroperu Says Peru Government Will Support Company After All
(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s government has informed struggling state-owned oil company Petroleos del Peru SA that it will in fact support it financially after the prime minister ruled out a bailout, the firm said in a statement.
Petroperu, as the company is known, said the government had told them financial support is “related” to credit line guarantees and rescheduling the firm’s debts with the state.
The company is quickly running out of cash, executives have said, tied to high debt levels incurred in building its new Talara refinery, which cost over $6 billion and opened last year.
Peru’s prime minister, Alberto Otarola, on Sunday ruled out on a cash injection for Petroperu and the conversion of debt to shares, but had been silent on other forms of support. Petroperu has also requested a credit line increase with state-owned Banco de la Nación worth $500 million and state guarantees on a loan worth $650 million.
