U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,253.47
    -42.65 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,762.29
    -287.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,791.62
    -213.23 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.11
    -18.10 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.75
    +1.21 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.50
    +15.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7450
    -0.0810 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2681
    -0.0064 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0720
    -1.0670 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,984.68
    +1,026.11 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.46
    -11.42 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,432.96
    +52.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Engages Massachusetts General Hospital in a Sponsored Research Agreement for Tissue-Specific Oxygenation Sensor Technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTPI
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sensor Measures Oxygen Levels Within Specific Human Tissue, Potentially Allowing Biosensor Feedback of Erectile Device Therapy

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Petros, Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today announces it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) and an Option Agreement with the Wellman Center of Massachusetts General Hospital (“Mass General”), an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Under the agreement, researchers will evaluate incorporating the use of a tissue-specific oxygenation sensor with the goal of monitoring and understanding the success of Erectile Device Therapy. Accompanying the Sponsored Research Agreement, Petros will enter into an Agreement for an option to negotiate an exclusive license of the tissue-specific oxygenation sensor within specific human tissues. The Company plans to apply the technology to potentially enhance its existing erectile device therapy.

“We believe what Mass General has developed is a truly landmark achievement in immediate and highly-targeted bio-sensor feedback technology,” said Fady Boctor, Petros Pharmaceuticals’ President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This relationship with the Wellman Center at Mass General has the potential to empower the male patient with innovative technology to enhance at-home therapy in the area of erectile dysfunction by demonstrating the effectiveness of external devices in an additional non-invasive context.”

Both mobile and consumer-friendly, the sensor technology is intended to offer the men’s health space the opportunity to enhance at-home penile therapy with bio-sensor feedback, which can inform both the patient and the practitioner of results in real time.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (“Petros,” “we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) management’s assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as “intend,” “develop,” “goal,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “forecast,” “should” and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, Petros’ ability to execute on its business strategy, including its plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Petros’ ability to comply with obligations as a public reporting company; the ability of Petros to timely and effectively implement controls and procedures required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; the risk that the financial performance of Petros may not be as anticipated by the merger transactions that resulted in the Company’s creation; risks resulting from Petros’ status as an emerging growth company, including that reduced disclosure requirements may make shares of Petros common stock less attractive to investors; risks related to Petros’ ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to Petros’ dependence on the commercialization of a single product, Stendra®, and on a single distributor thereof; risks related to Petros’ commercial supply agreement with Vivus; and risks related to Petros’ ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, or market acceptance of, any of its products or product candidates. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in the Company’s periodic reports and in other filings that the Company has filed, or may file, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere. The Company cautions readers that the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of hereof and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

CONTACTS:
Investors:
CORE IR
ir@petrospharma.com

Media:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
pr@coreir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter staff going ‘absolutely insane’ over Musk takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights from our Q1 results and I will provide some additional context around our increased outlook for the reminder of the year.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hi

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Defense Stocks: Raytheon Kicks Off Big Earnings Week, But Sales, Guidance Off Target

    Raytheon earnings beat views, but revenue missed and 2022 guidance was low. Several defense stocks near buy points report this week.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • Valero profit surges as refining margin more than doubles

    Valero's quarterly refining margin more than doubled to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Global fuel demand has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while supply of refined products like diesel and jet fuel have tightened sharply due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Valero, the first major U.S. refiner to post quarterly results, said its total refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.8 million barrels per day in the quarter ended March 31, 390,000 barrels per day higher than a year earlier.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson