U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,602.13
    -60.72 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,408.07
    -503.74 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,658.79
    -234.96 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.80
    +0.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.50 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0640 (+3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6030
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,453.62
    -1,257.31 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.90
    -20.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.50
    -50.73 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Petros Pharmaceuticals Launches Two Self-Selection Studies for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA® (avanafil)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Studies are Key Next Step Toward FDA Discussions on Potential OTC Labelling Status

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Petros" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, has initiated two self-selection studies for its erectile dysfunction (ED) drug STENDRA® (avanafil). The results of these studies will be part of a more comprehensive data package the Company plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to potentially achieve over-the-counter (OTC) status for STENDRA® (avanafil).

A self-selection study ensures that consumers can make appropriate decisions based on their own personal health circumstances about whether to use a particular drug product. The initiation of these self-selection studies follows encouraging topline pivotal label comprehension results which the Company recently announced.

In these self-selection non-clinical studies, individuals who are interested in utilizing an OTC ED product are recruited to review the draft OTC labelling and to determine whether the product is, or is not, appropriate for them to use without the intervention of a healthcare professional. Results from these two self-selection studies, one conducted in the general population and the other specific to nitrate medicine users -- a patient type of particular interest to the FDA -- will be shared with the FDA for input and alignment for the Company's OTC development plan. This is an important next step in the development plan to seek non-prescription status for STENDRA® and will inform whether changes or additional labelling may be necessary to guide appropriate use and to help secure FDA support for future studies.

Historically, the FDA has required pivotal label comprehension studies, pivotal self-selection studies (sometimes with targeted patient populations) and actual use trials.

"These self-selections studies are a key component to the pathway for the FDA-guided OTC candidacy, review and approval process. While the process of gathering data to be shared with the FDA continues, we are enthusiastic about our progress toward providing new hope for the millions of men suffering from this condition," commented Fady Boctor, Petros's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "The recently completed label comprehension studies and these self-selection studies continue to enable us to refine and test our draft OTC label in broad as well as in targeted patient populations. We are looking forward to reviewing these results with the FDA during a pre-IND interaction we anticipate having during the first half of 2022."

It is estimated that only about 25% of the approximately 30 million men suffering from erectile dysfunction in the U.S. have received oral erectile dysfunction therapy.

About STENDRA® (avanafil)

STENDRA® (avanafil), originally launched by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals prior to that company's sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals, is an oral phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. STENDRA® is not for use in women or children. It is not known if STENDRA® is safe and effective in women or children under 18 years of age. 100-mg and 200-mg tablets can be taken as early as ~15 minutes before sexual activity. STENDRA® works only with sexual stimulation and should not be taken more than once a day. STENDRA® can be taken with or without food; do not drink too much alcohol when taking STENDRA® (for example, more than 3 glasses of wine or 3 shots of whiskey) as it can increase chances of side effects. Of people enrolled in clinical trials, 1.4%, 2.0%, and 2.0%, stopped taking STENDRA® (50 mg, 100 mg, or 200 mg, respectively) due to side effects compared to 1.7% on placebo. STENDRA® was designed and developed expressly for erectile dysfunction. Currently, STENDRA® is covered for ~75% of commercially insured lives, with a co-pay as low as $0. For more information visit: https://STENDRA.com/.

STENDRA® Important Risk Information
STENDRA® can cause your blood pressure to drop suddenly to an unsafe level if it is taken with certain other medicines. A sudden drop in blood pressure can cause you to feel dizzy, faint, or have a heart attack or stroke.

Do not take STENDRA® if you:

  • take medicines called nitrates, which are used to treat chest pain (angina)

  • use street drugs called "poppers," such as amyl nitrate and butyl nitrate

  • take medicines called guanylate cyclase stimulators, which include Adempas® (riociguat), a medicine that treats pulmonary arterial hypertension and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

  • are allergic to avanafil or any of the ingredients in STENDRA®

Stop sexual activity and get medical help right away if you have symptoms such as chest pain, dizziness, or nausea during sex. Sexual activity can put an extra strain on your heart, especially if your heart is already weak from a heart attack or heart disease. Discuss your health with your healthcare provider to ensure you are healthy enough for sex.

STENDRA® can cause serious side effects.

Uncommonly reported side effects include:

  • An erection that will not go away (priapism). If you have an erection that lasts more than 4 hours, get medical help right away.

  • Sudden vision loss in one or both eyes. Sudden vision loss in one or both eyes can be a sign of a serious eye problem called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). It is uncertain whether PDE5 inhibitors directly cause vision loss. Stop taking STENDRA® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have sudden vision loss in one or both eyes.

  • Sudden hearing decrease or hearing loss. Some people may also have ringing in their ears (tinnitus) or dizziness.

Before you take STENDRA®, tell your healthcare provider if you:

  • have or have had heart problems such as a heart attack, irregular heartbeat, angina, or heart failure; have had heart surgery within the last 6 months; have had a stroke; have low blood pressure, or high blood pressure that is not controlled; have a deformed penis shape

  • have had an erection that lasted for more than 4 hours; have problems with your blood cells, such as sickle cell anemia, multiple myeloma, or leukemia; have retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic (runs in families) eye disease; have ever had severe vision loss, including an eye problem called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION); have bleeding problems; have or have had stomach ulcers; have liver problems; have kidney problems or are having kidney dialysis; or have any other medical conditions

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. STENDRA® may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect the way STENDRA® works, which may cause side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take any of the following:

  • medicines called nitrates

  • medicines called guanylate cyclase stimulators, such as riociguat

  • medicines called HIV protease inhibitors, such as ritonavir (Norvir®), indinavir (Crixivan®), saquinavir (Fortavase® or Invirase®), or atazanavir (Reyataz®)

  • some types of oral antifungal medicines, such as ketoconazole (Nizoral®) and itraconazole (Sporanox®)

  • some types of antibiotics, such as clarithromycin (Biaxin®), telithromycin (Ketek®), or erythromycin

  • medicines called alpha-blockers. These include terazosin (Hytrin®), tamsulosin HCl (Flomax®), doxazosin (Cardura®), prazosin HCl (Minipress®), alfuzosin HCl (UroXatral®), dutasteride and tamsulosin HCl (Jalyn®), or silodosin (Rapaflo®). Alpha-blockers are sometimes prescribed for prostate problems or high blood pressure. In some patients, the use of STENDRA® with alpha-blockers can lead to a drop in blood pressure or fainting

  • other medicines that treat high blood pressure

  • other medicines or treatments for ED

Do not drink too much alcohol (for example, more than 3 glasses of wine or 3 shots of whiskey) when taking STENDRA®, as this can lead to increased chances of headache, dizziness, increased heart rate, or lowered blood pressure.

STENDRA® does not protect against sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.

The most common side effects of STENDRA® are headache, flushing, stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, and back pain.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of STENDRA®. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA by calling 1-800-FDA-1088, or at www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ("Petros," "we," "our," "us" or the "Company") management's assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "intend," "develop," "goal," "plan," "predict", "may," "will," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "forecast," "should" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, Petros' ability to execute on its business strategy, including its plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Petros' ability to comply with obligations as a public reporting company; the ability of Petros to timely and effectively implement controls and procedures required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; the risk that the financial performance of Petros may not be as anticipated by the merger transactions that resulted in the Company's creation; risks resulting from Petros' status as an emerging growth company, including that reduced disclosure requirements may make shares of Petros common stock less attractive to investors; risks related to Petros' history of incurring significant losses; risks related to Petros' dependence on the commercialization of a single product, STENDRA®, and on a single distributor thereof; risks related to the termination of Petros' commercial supply agreement with Vivus, including the risk that Petros may not be able to obtain sufficient quantities of STENDRA® in a timely manner or on commercially viable terms; risks related to Petros' ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, or market acceptance of, any of its products or product candidates; and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the emergence of new variants, such as the Delta variant, and the related responses of governments, consumers, customers, suppliers, employees and the Company, on our business, operations, employees, financial condition and results of operations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in the Company's periodic reports and in other filings that the Company has filed, or may file, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere. The Company cautions readers that the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of hereof and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petros-pharmaceuticals-launches-two-self-selection-studies-for-erectile-dysfunction-drug-stendra-avanafil-301461819.html

SOURCE Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Preliminary Israeli study shows fourth COVID booster doesn’t stop omicron infections

    A fourth vaccine boost lifted antibodies, but omicron infections persisted, according to an unpublished study at an Israeli hospital

  • Fourth Covid Shot Is Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Study Finds

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Palihapitiya’s SPAC to Merge With ProKidney in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm started by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya and Suvretta Capital is merging with medical technology company ProKidney, according to a statement, confirming a Bloomberg News report earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Ho

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Charlotte's Web Gummies Launching at GNC Locations Across 24 States

    (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products, today announced a national distribution agreement with GNC, a leading specialty retailer of nutritional products with more than 2,000 locations in the United States. Initial shipments of six varieties of Charlotte's Web Gummies will be available for purchase at GNC retail locations across 24 states, with the intent to expand into additional stat

  • Is Moderna Stock Too Expensive in 2022?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has soared for the past two years thanks to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. Then, they doubled down on their positions when Moderna commercialized its product and started to generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit. Considering this point, is Moderna stock too expensive?

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

    Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • Why India protects producers of the psychoactive betel nut

    Besides taxing areca nut farmers less and curbing imports, the government also does little to raise awareness and fight addiction.

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • 'Biden' blames political woes on Spider-Man movie on 'Saturday Night Live'

    "Saturday Night Live" mocked President Biden in its first show of the new year for his handling of the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. "Stop seeing Spider-Man," James Austin Johnson, who portrays Biden on the skit comedy show, said during its cold opening."Think about it, when did Spider-Man come out? December 17," he added. "When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17. Stop seeing Spider-Man!" "Spider-...

  • COVID patient moves to Texas hospital after wife sued to keep him on ventilator in MN

    His wife also asked Minnesota doctors to try alternative treatments, which they refused, outlets report.

  • Covid Test Positivity In Los Angeles Falls 20%, May Mark Beginning Of The End Of Omicron Surge, Even As Hospitalizations Skyrocket

    In what may be the first sign of the beginning of the end of the Omicron surge in Los Angeles, the 7-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus has fallen dramatically in the past week. Test positivity is considered a better measure of the rate of spread than raw case counts […]

  • Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

    Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pang Xinghuo, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and...

  • Body temperature may not really gauge covid-19

    I went to get a coronavirus test after Thanksgiving, and the nurse took my temperature - 97.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not unusual for me, even though it was lower than what we think of as normal. Normal body temperature is one health-related number that most everybody knows - 98.6 degrees. It's even easier in Celsius - a flat 37 degrees.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Despite the exactitude of the widely accepted

  • A loss of smell from Covid-19 could be down to genetics, study suggests

    A loss of taste or smell is a common symptom of the virus

  • Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

    Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.

  • Two Simple Lifestyle Changes Helped This Trainer Pack on Muscle and Lose Weight

    He gained muscle and shredded body fat with two simple lifestyle tweaks