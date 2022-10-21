U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Petros Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two October 2022 Conferences

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will participate in two October 2022 conferences.

LD Micro Main Event XV (Los Angeles, CA)
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25
Time: 4:30 pm PT (Track 4)

The conference is being held on October 25 - 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Register to watch the presentation here. Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

23rd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA (Miami, FL)
Participation Dates: Thursday, October 27 - Sunday, October 30
Time: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm ET (Booth: 102)

The SMSNA is considered the premier society in North America dedicated to progress and education in sexual medicine. The conference is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. For more information visit: https://issmsmsna2022.org/

About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

# # #

CONTACT:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
pr@coreir.com

SOURCE: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721533/Petros-Pharmaceuticals-to-Participate-in-Two-October-2022-Conferences

    By his fourth week waiting for help in the emergency room, Zachary Chafos's skin had turned pale white from lack of sun. His mother, Cheryl Chafos, bathed her autistic teenage son daily in the ER's shower, trying to scrub the sickly pallor off him. His father, Tim Chafos, held the 18-year-old's hand, trying to soothe his son's pain and confusion over what was happening.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. They'd brought Za