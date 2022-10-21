Petros Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two October 2022 Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will participate in two October 2022 conferences.

LD Micro Main Event XV (Los Angeles, CA)

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 4:30 pm PT (Track 4)

The conference is being held on October 25 - 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Register to watch the presentation here. Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

23rd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA (Miami, FL)

Participation Dates: Thursday, October 27 - Sunday, October 30

Time: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm ET (Booth: 102)

The SMSNA is considered the premier society in North America dedicated to progress and education in sexual medicine. The conference is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. For more information visit: https://issmsmsna2022.org/

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

