This PetroTal Insider Increased Their Holding By 43% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for PetroTal Corp.'s (TSE:TAL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PetroTal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Askar Alshinbayev bought CA$19m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.56 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.73. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of PetroTal

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PetroTal insiders own about CA$200m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PetroTal Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about PetroTal. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PetroTal. For example - PetroTal has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

