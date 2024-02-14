PetroTal (TSE:TAL) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of PetroTal (TSE:TAL) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PetroTal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$178m ÷ (US$618m - US$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, PetroTal has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured PetroTal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

PetroTal has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 32% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, PetroTal is employing 538% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On PetroTal's ROCE

Overall, PetroTal gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

We've identified 3 warning signs with PetroTal (at least 1 which is a bit concerning)

