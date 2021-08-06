U.S. markets closed

Petroteq Announces Management Changes

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Blyumkin as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed R G Bailey, current director and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Vladimir Podlipsky, current Chief Technology Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Blyumkin is the Founder of Petroteq. It was his vision that led the Company to bring the extracted oil to market. Mr. Blyumkin stated, "I have given my time and energy over 10 years to see the Company become on the cusp of commercial success. Now I want to move away from the daily obligations of running the business and focus more on my family. I continue to believe and support Petroteq and am confident the new leadership can accomplish my goals and spread the word to others of the advantages of the technology and how Petroteq developed a true green oil company. There comes a time when one should turn the daily effort over to other experienced team members, and those at Petroteq can take it into its second decade to even more achievements and growth".

Dr. Bailey commented, "I am honored to accept this appointment, as I have been on this journey with Alex, Petroteq and many shareholders for over nine years, from the startup through building the first plant in Vernal, Utah. Petroteq has a good record of development, through some tough economic times, and is poised to move forward with continued emphasis in deploying its eco-friendly, waterless extraction technology in not only larger scale production operations, but also in oily sand remediation efforts on a global scale. I trust my executive experience in the oil industry will enhance this effort. I thank our shareholders and the directors for their support during our growth years and for their continued support as we grow even stronger."

About Petroteq Energy Inc.‎

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a ‎patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and ‎bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet ‎deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.‎

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands ‎at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would ‎otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. ‎Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean ‎residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further ‎remediation.‎

For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ‎U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "potential," "will," "seek," ‎‎"intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions as ‎they relate to the ‎Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of ‎historical fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future ‎events, based on information available to the Company, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking ‎information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that the Company ‎believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet ‎the Company's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the ‎actual results, performance and financial condition of the Company to differ materially from its expectations. ‎Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause ‎actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-‎looking statements in this press release ‎include, without limitation: failure by the Exchange or the directors of the ‎Company to provide necessary approvals; all closing conditions being satisfied or waived; uncertainties inherent ‎in the estimation of resources, including whether any reserves will ever be attributed to the Company's properties; ‎since the Company's extraction technology is proprietary, is not widely used in the industry, and has not been ‎used in consistent commercial production, the Company's bitumen resources are classified as a contingent ‎resource because they are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable; full scale commercial ‎production may engender public opposition; the Company cannot be certain that its bitumen resources will be ‎economically producible and thus cannot be classified as proved or probable reserves in accordance with ‎applicable securities laws; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to implement business strategies or to ‎pursue business opportunities, whether for economic or other reasons; status of the world oil markets, oil prices ‎and price volatility; oil pricing; state of capital markets and the ability of the Company to raise capital; litigation; ‎the commercial and economic viability of the Company's oil sands hydrocarbon extraction technology, and other ‎proprietary technologies developed or licensed by the Company or its subsidiaries, which currently are of an ‎experimental nature and have not been used at full capacity for an extended period of time; reliance on suppliers, ‎contractors, consultants and key personnel; the ability of the Company to maintain its mineral lease holdings; ‎potential failure of the Company's business plans or model; the nature of oil and gas production and oil sands ‎mining, extraction and production; uncertainties in exploration and drilling for oil, gas and other hydrocarbon-‎bearing substances; unanticipated costs and expenses, availability of financing and other capital; potential ‎damage to or destruction of property, loss of life and environmental damage; risks associated with compliance ‎with environmental protection laws and regulations; uninsurable or uninsured risks; potential conflicts of interest ‎of officers and directors; risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎‎governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential ‎business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, ‎economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, ‎and a ‎deterioration of general economic ‎conditions including a possible national or global ‎recession; and other general economic, market and business ‎conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents, ‎filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at ‎www.sec.gov (including, without ‎limitation, its most recent annual report on Form 10-K ‎under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), ‎and with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.‎

Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- ‎looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dr. Gerald Bailey
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Petroteq Energy Inc.
Tel: (800) 979-1897

SOURCE: Petroteq Energy Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658785/Petroteq-Announces-Management-Changes

