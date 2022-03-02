U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.50
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,376.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,019.00
    +13.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.40
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.36
    +4.95 (+4.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1137
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3331
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9880
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,064.68
    +873.11 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.88
    +11.89 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.70
    -458.02 (-1.71%)
     

Petrus Announces Strategic Acquisition of Cardium Assets in Ferrier

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Petrus Resources Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JLGPX
  • PTRUF
Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a privately owned limited partnership (the "LP") and its general partner (the "GP", and together, the "Acquired Entities") for total consideration of approximately $14.4 million, consisting of 10 million common shares of the Company (the "Shares") issued at a deemed price of $1.44 per Share based on the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the five trading days prior to the date of the Agreement (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close in early March and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX.

Acquisition Highlights

The Acquired Entities' assets are focused in Petrus' core area, Ferrier, Alberta. Through the Acquisition, Petrus will receive a contiguous, high working interest, Cardium land position in Ferrier; an area where the vast majority of mineral rights are leased and most acreage positions are secured through corporate sale transactions. The proximity of the acquired lands to Petrus’ existing Ferrier assets will allow current and future production from the assets to be tied into Petrus’ owned and operated gathering and processing infrastructure, which is expected to provide considerable operating and cost synergies. The Acquisition provides Petrus with an exceptional opportunity to leverage its expertise successfully drilling low-risk, low-cost, high return wells in this area.

Highlights of the Acquisition include:

  • Strategic consolidation of quality Cardium assets at Ferrier

  • A high working interest, undeveloped Cardium land position in 8 net sections of land directly offsetting Petrus’ core development in Ferrier

  • Meaningful drilling inventory of an estimated 40 gross unbooked drilling locations1, the majority of which have been internally identified by Petrus as Tier 1 locations

  • Stable base production of 425 boe/d2 (83.0% conventional natural gas, 13.5% NGLs and 3.5% light oil) with an estimated annual decline rate of 10%3

  • Potential to materially reduce operating costs through development and utilization of Petrus’ owned and operated infrastructure

  • Attractive type curve economics at US$80/bbl WTI and $4.00/Mcf AECO

_____________________________

1 See "Estimates of Drilling Locations".

2 Average daily production is for the month of December, 2021.

3 See "Estimated Decline Rate".

Related Party Matters

The Acquisition is a related party transaction under applicable securities legislation as, among other things, the Acquired Entities are managed and directed by Ken Gray, the President and Chief Executive Officer of both the GP and Petrus, and Ken Gray and two of Petrus' controlling shareholders (Stuart Gray and Glen Gray) own or control, in aggregate, approximately 69.5% of the LP's units and 50% of the GP's shares. The board of directors of Petrus (the "Board") established a committee of independent and disinterested directors of Petrus (the "Independent Committee"), comprised of Don Cormack, Patrick Arnell and Peter Verburg, to review and recommend approval of the Agreement and the Acquisition to the Board. The Board, with Ken Gray and Don Gray abstaining, approved the Agreement and the Acquisition based on, among other things, the recommendation of the Independent Committee, their review and assessment of an independent reserves report prepared by GLJ Ltd. effective December 31, 2020 and mechanically updated to November 30, 2021 evaluating the reserves volumes and net present values of the Acquired Entities, and the advice received from the Company's financial advisor for the Acquisition.

The Acquisition is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of applicable securities legislation as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Acquisition, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Oil and Gas Advisories

The oil and natural gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved measurement of results and comparisons with other industry participants. Petrus uses the 6:1 boe measure which is the approximate energy equivalence of the two commodities at the burner tip. Boes do not represent an economic value equivalence at the wellhead and therefore may be a misleading measure if used in isolation.

Estimates of Drilling Locations

Unbooked drilling locations are the internal estimates of the Company based on assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by Petrus' management as an estimation of the multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Petrus will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Petrus will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof, is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors.

Estimated Decline Rate

Based on Petrus' internally developed type curves, which were constructed as of December 31, 2021

Abbreviations

In this Press Release, the abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings:

Oil and Natural Gas Liquids

Natural Gas

bbl

barrel

Mcf

thousand cubic feet

bbls

barrels

GJ

Gigajoules

NGLs

natural gas liquids

boe/d

Barrels of oil equivalent per day

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements regarding: Petrus' ability to tie the acquired assets into its facilities and the expectation that the Acquisition and the proximity of the assets to Petrus' existing assets will provide considerable operating and cost synergies; the potential to materially reduce operating costs of the acquired assets; Petrus' expectations regarding unbooked drilling locations (and the quality thereof) and decline rate; and the closing of the Acquisition and the timing of the same. These forward‐looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to it. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that: Toronto Stock Exchange approval of the Acquisition will be obtained in a timely manner; that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Acquisition will be satisfied in a timely manner; assumptions regarding commodity prices, including those set forth above; the impact of regional and/or global events, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian war, on energy demand and commodity prices; that the Company's operations and production will not be disrupted by circumstances attributable to the foregoing events and the responses of governments and the public to such going forward; future capital expenditure and decommissioning expenditure levels; future operating costs and general and administrative costs; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices and differentials between light, medium and heavy oil prices and Canadian, WTI and world oil and natural gas prices; future hedging activities; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production levels, including that Petrus will not be required to shut-in production due to low commodity prices or the deterioration of commodity prices; future exchange rates and interest rates; future debt levels; Petrus' ability to execute its capital programs as planned without significant adverse impacts from various factors beyond its control, including extreme weather events, wild fires, infrastructure access and delays in obtaining regulatory approvals and third party consents; Petrus' ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities and the costs thereof; Petrus' ability to market its oil and natural gas successfully to current and new customers; Petrus' ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, including Petrus' ability to maintain the existing borrowing base under its syndicated bank facility, Petrus' ability (if necessary) to replace its syndicated bank facility; and Petrus' ability to add production and reserves through our development and exploitation activities. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward‐looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward‐looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, but specifically include, without limitation, risks relating to: general market conditions; the failure to receive all applicable third party and regulatory approvals for the Acquisition, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on Petrus' forward‐looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward‐looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Dutch Bros reports 54% Q4 sales growth, beats Wall Street expectations

    Dutch Bros on Tuesday reported quarterly sales above analyst expectations and strong earnings. The coffee brand, which went public in September, also reported a 56% increase in sales in 2021 compared to the year before. The company (NYSE: BROS) reported $140.1 million in quarterly sales, a 56% increase from the same quarter last year and above the $131 million to $139 million expected by analysts.

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.