Petrus Resources Announces Executive Appointment

Petrus Resources Ltd.
·1 min read
Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lindsay Hatcher as the Company’s Vice President, Commercial & Corporate Development.

In this role, Ms. Hatcher will lead Petrus’ commercial operations including the company’s marketing strategy and downstream activities as well as support ongoing business development and corporate planning. Lindsay has over 15 years of experience in Alberta’s energy sector. Prior to joining the Petrus team in 2014, she held positions with Compton Petroleum Corp. and ARC Resources Ltd. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Francis Xavier University and an MBA from the University of Calgary.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


