U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.16
    +63.92 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.94
    +349.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,191.84
    +269.23 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.44
    +23.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.82
    -0.52 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.20
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3740
    +1.2610 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,029.58
    +1,564.23 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.22
    +27.27 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Petrus Resources Announces Fully Backstopped Rights Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Petrus Resources Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRQ
Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSX:PRQ) ("Petrus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed today a rights offering circular (the "Rights Offering Circular") and related notice of rights offering (the "Notice of Rights Offering") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with an offering (the "Rights Offering") of rights ("Rights") to acquire common shares of Petrus ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million.

Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each eligible registered holder of Common Shares as at the close of business on March 31, 2022 (the "Record Date") will receive one (1) Right for each Common Share held. 7.214653 Rights plus the sum of $1.35 will entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) Common Share. The Rights issued under the Rights Offering will be evidenced by direct registration system advices (each, a "Rights DRS"), and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 26, 2022 (the "Expiry Date"), after which time unexercised Rights will be void and of no value. The Rights Offering includes an additional subscription privilege under which eligible holders of Rights who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional available Common Shares.

The Common Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on an "ex-rights" basis. The Rights will be listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "PRQ.RT" commencing on March 30, 2022 and will be de-listed from the TSX at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Expiry Date.

In connection with the Rights Offering, the Corporation has entered into a standby purchase agreement (the "Standby Purchase Agreements") with each of its major shareholders, being Don Gray, Stuart Gray and Glen Gray (collectively, the "Stand-By Guarantors"). Each of the Standby-by Guarantors has agreed, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, to fully exercise his basic subscription privilege to purchase his pro rata share of the Common Shares offered pursuant to the Rights Offering and to acquire his pro rata share of all other Common Shares offered pursuant to the Rights Offering that are not acquired on the exercise of Rights held by shareholders other than the Stand-By Guarantors. As a result, the Rights Offering will be fully backstopped by the Stand-By Guarantors. As of the date hereof, the Stand-By Guarantors collectively own approximately 70.8% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares. If the standby commitment is utilized in full because no other shareholders exercise Rights, the Stand-By Guarantors will collectively own approximately 74.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on completion of the Rights Offering.

The Notice of Rights Offering and related Rights DRS will be mailed to all eligible registered shareholders as of the close of business on the Record Date. Eligible registered shareholders wishing to exercise their Rights must forward a completed Rights DRS, together with the applicable funds, to Odyssey Trust Company, the rights agent of the Corporation, on or before the Expiry Date. Shareholders who own their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.

Closing of the Rights Offering is expected to occur on or about April 29, 2022. The net proceeds of the Rights Offering will be used to repay amounts drawn under the Corporation's senior secured credit facility as further detailed in the Rights Offering Circular.

The Rights Offering is part of a larger strategy continuing the restructuring of the Corporation's debt to provide more long-term stability. Despite having other viable financing alternatives available, the Corporation moved forward with the Rights Offering because Petrus continues to enjoy strong support from existing shareholders who see significant value in the Corporation and recognize the important contributions Alberta's energy sector makes to the overall quality of life in North America. Through the Rights Offering, Petrus is providing its shareholders an additional opportunity to participate in the Corporation's potential upside.

Further details concerning the Rights Offering, including the details of the Standby Purchase Agreements, are contained in the Notice of Rights Offering and Rights Offering Circular available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

This press release is not an offer of securities of the Corporation for sale in the United States. The Rights and Common Shares issuable on exercise of the Rights have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Rights and Common Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

For inquiries please contact:

Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com

Website: www.petrusresources.com

About Petrus

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

Reader Advisories

Forward looking information: Certain information set forth in this news release, including: matters relating to the timing and completion of the Rights Offering, the proceeds to be raised pursuant to the Rights Offering, the use of proceeds from the Rights Offering, our strategy to restructure our debt to provide long-term stability, the availability of alternative financing alternatives, and the Corporation's potential upside, is considered forward-looking information, and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Petrus' control. Such risks include but are not limited to: the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals; the risk that the Rights Offering is not completed in the manner and timeframes contemplated herein (or at all) due to the termination of the Standby Purchase Agreements or otherwise; the risk that the Corporation may reallocate the net proceeds from the Rights Offering; the risk that we are not able to restructure all of our debt before it matures and/or that other financing alternatives are not available on acceptable terms or at all; and the risk that the Corporation's potential upside does not materialize. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Petrus will derive therefrom. With respect to forward-looking information contained herein, the Corporation has made certain assumptions, including that: the Standby Purchase Agreements will not be terminated and that the Stand-By Guarantors will comply with their obligations thereunder; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; that the Corporation will be able to deploy the net proceeds from the Rights Offering as anticipated; and that the Corporation will be able to refinance its credit facility before it matures with the proceeds of the Rights Offering and alternative financing sources. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Petrus are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Rights Offering Circular and in the Corporation's most recent annual information form, and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this document, and Petrus does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities law.



Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Falling Today

    Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock extraordinaire GameStop (NYSE: GME) were 7.3% lower as of 12:04 p.m. ET today in what has been a busy week of news for the company. The busy week for GameStop started on Tuesday when a Reddit user on the subreddit WallStreetBets wrote that GameStop traded at a more than 58% discount to its fair value over the last 15 months. Considering WallStreetBets is the subreddit that played a big role in sparking GameStop's monstrous run in 2021, it comes as no surprise that posts like that can get the stock moving.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.