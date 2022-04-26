U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.20
    -120.92 (-2.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,240.18
    -809.28 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,490.74
    -514.11 (-3.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.47
    -63.73 (-3.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.71
    +3.17 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.40
    +10.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    -0.0167 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2090
    -0.9300 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,289.87
    -1,822.78 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.96
    -56.91 (-6.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Petrus Resources Announces March Monthly Activity Update

Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company’s monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website at https://www.petrusresources.com/monthlyupdates.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


Recommended Stories