U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    -0.53 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.90
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1569
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2770
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,290.14
    -508.82 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Petrus Resources Announces Monthly Activity Update

Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.
Petrus Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company’s monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website at https://www.petrusresources.com/monthlyupdates.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


Recommended Stories