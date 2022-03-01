Pets Plus Us Launches Partnership with Canadian Automobile Association (CAA)

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTZ Insurance Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Crum & Forster Insurance, and Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) are partnering to provide pet insurance to pet parents under the Pets Plus Us® brand. The partnership leverages the strengths of CAA's eight member clubs across Canada and furthers both organizations' shared vision of responsible pet ownership focused on pet health and wellbeing.

Pets Plus Us, which launched in 2012, is a dedicated provider of pet insurance across the U.S. and Canada. Today it is the pet insurance partner to over 250 affinity and member organizations in North America. The partnership with CAA is a welcome addition to this network.

"CAA understands that pet owners want to do all they can to prepare for the unexpected health and wellness needs of their pets," said Eric Coulson, Vice President of Global Distribution, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™. "That is what makes them a great partner to bring awareness and make our pet insurance accessible to pet parents."

As more people acquire pets, responsible pet ownership, including pet insurance, will play an increasingly critical role. By being prepared for unexpected veterinary bills, pet parents can rest assured knowing they can have assistance in paying for their animals' health needs.

"We are excited to partner with Pets Plus Us," said Frank Fotia, chief operating officer at CAA National. "They have a proven brand offering first-class pet health insurance and wellness products to provide peace of mind to pet parents."

About PTZ Insurance

PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. is part of Crum & Forster's Accident & Health division, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca). The company is the leading provider of management software to North American animal welfare organizations through its cloud-based application. In addition, PTZ Insurance is one of the largest providers of medical insurance for dogs and cats to pet owners, operating in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

About CAA

CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. CAA was named Canada's most trusted brand in 2021 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

