U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.19
    +9.47 (+9.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.60
    +45.90 (+2.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +1.19 (+4.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1136
    -0.0086 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0101 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8580
    -0.1320 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,005.89
    +2,348.63 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.38
    +13.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Pets Plus Us Launches Partnership with Canadian Automobile Association (CAA)

·3 min read

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTZ Insurance Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Crum & Forster Insurance, and Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) are partnering to provide pet insurance to pet parents under the Pets Plus Us® brand. The partnership leverages the strengths of CAA's eight member clubs across Canada and furthers both organizations' shared vision of responsible pet ownership focused on pet health and wellbeing.

Pets Plus Us Logo
Pets Plus Us Logo

Pets Plus Us, which launched in 2012, is a dedicated provider of pet insurance across the U.S. and Canada. Today it is the pet insurance partner to over 250 affinity and member organizations in North America. The partnership with CAA is a welcome addition to this network.

"CAA understands that pet owners want to do all they can to prepare for the unexpected health and wellness needs of their pets," said Eric Coulson, Vice President of Global Distribution, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™. "That is what makes them a great partner to bring awareness and make our pet insurance accessible to pet parents."

As more people acquire pets, responsible pet ownership, including pet insurance, will play an increasingly critical role. By being prepared for unexpected veterinary bills, pet parents can rest assured knowing they can have assistance in paying for their animals' health needs.

"We are excited to partner with Pets Plus Us," said Frank Fotia, chief operating officer at CAA National. "They have a proven brand offering first-class pet health insurance and wellness products to provide peace of mind to pet parents."

About PTZ Insurance
PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. is part of Crum & Forster's Accident & Health division, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca). The company is the leading provider of management software to North American animal welfare organizations through its cloud-based application. In addition, PTZ Insurance is one of the largest providers of medical insurance for dogs and cats to pet owners, operating in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

About CAA
CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. CAA was named Canada's most trusted brand in 2021 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

Media Contact
Travis Reynolds
AVP, Communications & Content Marketing
Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group
travis.r@cfinspet.com

Murielle Pierre
Manager, Public Affairs
CAA National
mpierre@national.caa.ca

All pet insurance plans have limitations and exclusions. Specific products, features, rates, and discounts may vary by state/province, eligibility, and are subject to change. For all terms and conditions visit: https://www.petsplusus.com/service-claims/brochures-guides

© 2022 All rights reserved. Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance policies are underwritten in Canada by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, distributed by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. & Société d'Assurances Collectives (Sodaco) Inc. in Quebec. Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance is available in all provinces and territories. Pets Plus Us® Pet Insurance Programs are produced and administered in the United States by PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd. (NPN: 5328528) and underwritten by The North River Insurance Company (NAIC #21105, Morristown, NJ), rated A (Excellent) by AM Best 2020, an underwriting company of Crum & Forster. (California residents only: PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd., d.b.a PIA Insurance Agency Ltd.).

Pets Plus Us®, Pets Plus Us & Design and related words and logos are trademarks and the property of PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

SOURCE Pets Plus Us

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

    Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA), one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway. Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The steep declines in some individual stocks might be a great entry point right now, especially for long-term investors.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Salesforce stock options priced for much bigger than usual reaction earnings

    Salesforce.com Inc.'s stock rose 0.2% in afternoon trading Tuesday, and was one of just four of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components gaining ground, ahead of the customer-relationship-management software company's fiscal fourth-quarter results due out after the closing bell. An options strategy known as a straddle is priced for a one-day post-earnings price move of $18.42 in either direction on Wednesday, or about a 36% bigger move than the average move over the past 12 quarters of $13.50,

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Dow drops 500 points, U.S. stocks down sharply as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stocks tumble Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to post the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Workhorse kills flagship van after 'painful lessons,' inks supply deal with Canadian manufacturer

    Loveland-based Workhorse Group has inked a multi-year supply agreement with a Canadian manufacturer as it plans to cease production on its flagship vehicle following a costly recall announced late last year.

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?