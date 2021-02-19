U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.97
    -17.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,493.34
    -119.68 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.36
    -100.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.39
    -37.72 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.76
    -0.76 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.00
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    26.97
    -0.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2095
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,792.88
    -514.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.37
    +3.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,059.75
    -176.34 (-0.58%)
     

Chorus Aviation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·26 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Decreased passenger demand for aviation services due to global travel restrictions and health concerns related to COVID-19 reduced certain of the key financial metrics for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 as shown below:

Q4 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $9.2 million, or $0.06 per basic share; a period-over-period decrease of $27.4 million, offset by a change in unrealized foreign exchange of $25.3 million.

  • Adjusted net income1 of $7.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share; a decrease of $15.6 million quarter-over-quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $82.0 million; a decrease of $6.7 million over fourth quarter 2019.

  • Liquidity of approximately $201.0 million. As part of its liquidity strategy, Chorus successfully amended the repayment terms of certain of its loan agreements in the fourth quarter as outlined in the capital discussion below.

  • Chorus purchased and started earning leasing revenue on five CRJ900s, bringing the total to eight delivered under the CPA in 2020.

  • Delivered final two of five new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic of Latvia.

  • Collected approximately 60% of lease revenue billed in the fourth quarter; a 10% improvement over third quarter 2020.

2020 Annual Highlights

  • Net income of $41.5 million, or $0.26 per basic share; a period-over-period decrease of $91.7 million.

  • Adjusted net income of $64.0 million, or $0.40 per basic share; a decrease of $30.9 million year-over-year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $347.5 million increased by $5.7 million period-over-period, primarily due to additional aircraft leasing revenue offset by the impact of COVID-19 on results.

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today announced fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results and an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

"The COVID-19 crisis brought a deep, global reduction in passenger demand and onerous travel restrictions, imposing significant financial hardship on our customers. The crisis forced us to pivot from offense to defense; shifting from our plans of organic growth to building liquidity and protecting the balance sheet," stated Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus.

"Overall, the resiliency of our business model and the dedication of our team delivered respectable financial performance despite the unprecedented challenges the aviation industry worldwide is experiencing. Year-over-year adjusted EBITDA was relatively consistent due primarily to the fixed fee nature of our contract with Air Canada and modest growth in aircraft leasing revenue."

"We closed 2020 with approximately $200 million in liquidity and we anticipate this to be relatively stable to the end of this year. Preserving liquidity remains a priority given the duration and ultimate impact of the pandemic on our industry are unknown. We understand that the financial losses airlines are incurring are not sustainable in the long term. We continue to work with Air Canada and our leasing customers to help them manage the economic pressures they are facing as a consequence of the sustained reduction in demand for passenger air travel. We are confident that air travel will return, but given the uncertainty of when, we continue to take the steps necessary to protect the company."

"The health and safety of our employees and customers are major areas of focus. I continue to be amazed at the resiliency of our team and I sincerely thank them for doing all possible to maintain the safety and integrity of our operations. Many of our smaller and regional communities are without air service and I certainly appreciate the hardship and uncertainty we all face. With over half of our employees on inactive status, this situation needs urgent attention. We've been very active advocating for our industry with key government stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of regional aviation services is top of mind when making these policy decisions. The air industry needs sector support given the circumstances. I look forward to resuming service and providing critical links to the rest of Canada and the world through the Air Canada network, and we are eager to do so. I'm hopeful our government will soon introduce its plan to assist our vital sector given its importance to the social fabric of Canada and any economic recovery," concluded Mr. Randell.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, Chorus' liquidity was approximately $201.0 million including cash of $165.7 million and $35.3 million of available room on its operating credit facility. Liquidity decreased from the third quarter by approximately $17.0 million primarily due to the equity funding on two previously committed A220-300s acquired in the fourth quarter as well as working capital requirements.

In 2020, Chorus successfully implemented the following measures as part of its liquidity strategy by:

  • Renegotiating certain of the debt facilities repayment terms in December 2020 as outlined in the Capital section below.

  • Utilizing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ('CEWS') program in Jazz and Voyageur and netting the $120.5 million government grant against salaries, wages and benefits expense in 2020. Although Jazz received CEWS of $115.6 million, this grant did not contribute to Jazz's operating income as it was either passed onto Air Canada as a reduction in Controllable Costs or paid to inactive employees. The CEWS received for active employees of $63.1 million reduced the amount of the Controllable Cost Guardrail receivable from Air Canada.

  • Suspending dividend payments and the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP') following the payment of the March 2020 dividend on April 17, 2020. This measure saved approximately $40.0 million in dividend payments in 2020. On an annual basis this measure is estimated to save approximately $55.0 million in annual cash payments, assuming a DRIP participation rate of 29%.

  • Suspending all incremental aircraft lease portfolio acquisitions beyond those committed.

  • Reducing non-essential maintenance and other capital expenditures as a result of reduced flying and other business activity in Jazz and Voyageur.

  • Implementing pay reductions for members of the management and administrative team and Board of Directors in 2020.

  • Offering voluntary employee separation program packages during the year to reduce overhead costs in Jazz.

Chorus currently expects its liquidity to be relatively stable to the end of 2021 as it continues with measures to manage liquidity based on the continuation of the reduction of non-essential capital expenditures, reduction of overhead costs and the utilization of the CEWS by Jazz and Voyageur for the remainder of the program, contingent upon qualification.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Chorus reported adjusted EBITDA of $82.0 million, a decrease of $6.7 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Regional Aircraft Leasing ('RAL') segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased by $7.8 million primarily due to a $3.6 million expected credit loss provision and lower lease margins attributable to off-lease aircraft partially offset by additional aircraft earning leasing revenue.

The Regional Aviation Services ('RAS') segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.1 million.

The fourth quarter results were impacted by:

  • a decrease in stock-based compensation of $2.5 million due to the change in the share price inclusive of the change in fair value of the Total Return Swap;

  • an increase in aircraft leasing under the CPA primarily related to additional revenue of $3.1 million earned from two incremental Dash 8-300s and eight incremental CRJ900s in 2020 versus 2019; and

  • a decrease in general administrative expenses; offset by

  • a decrease in capitalization of major maintenance overhauls on owned aircraft operated under the CPA of $1.9 million over the previous period;

  • a reduction in other revenue due to a decrease in third-party maintenance repair and overhaul ('MRO') activity and reduced contract flying resulting from the economic impact of COVID-19; and

  • an expected credit loss of $0.6 million.

Adjusted net income was $7.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $15.6 million due to:

  • a $6.7 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA as previously described;

  • an increase in depreciation of $3.0 million primarily related to additional aircraft;

  • an increase in net interest costs of $3.8 million primarily related to the 5.75% Unsecured Debentures added in December 2019, new credit facilities and additional aircraft debt; and

  • an increase of $6.0 million in realized foreign exchange and unrealized foreign exchange losses on working capital; offset by

  • a $3.5 million decrease in adjusted income tax expense resulting from a reduction in EBT1 of $9.3 million offset by tax recovery on adjusted items of $5.8 million; and

  • a decrease in other of $0.4 million.

Net income decreased $27.4 million due to the previously noted decrease in adjusted net income of $15.6 million, a general aircraft impairment provision of $41.6 million, lease repossession costs of $0.5 million, signing bonuses of $0.5 million, and employee separation program costs of $0.4 million; offset by the change in net unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt of $25.3 million and tax recovery on adjusted items of $5.8 million.

2020 Year-End Summary

Chorus reported adjusted EBITDA of $347.5 million for 2020, an increase of $5.7 million over 2019.

The RAL segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by $12.9 million which was primarily due to additional aircraft earning leasing revenue partially offset by an $8.8 million allowance for expected credit loss provision and lower lease margins attributable to off-lease aircraft.

The RAS segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased by $7.2 million. The 2020 results were impacted by:

  • a reduction in other revenue due to a decrease in third-party MRO activity, reduced part sales and reduced contract flying resulting from the economic impact of COVID-19;

  • a decrease in capitalization of major maintenance overhauls on owned aircraft operated under the CPA of $5.9 million over the previous period; and

  • an expected credit loss provision of $1.5 million; partially offset by

  • a decrease in stock-based compensation of $9.3 million due to the change in the share price inclusive of the change in fair value of the Total Return Swap:

  • an increase in aircraft leasing under the CPA primarily related to additional revenue of $9.9 million earned from two incremental Dash 8-300s and eight incremental CRJ900s in 2020 versus 2019; and

  • a decrease in general administrative expenses.

Adjusted net income was $64.0 million year-to-date, a decrease over 2019 of $30.9 million due to:

  • an increase in depreciation of $19.2 million related to additional aircraft;

  • an increase in net interest costs of $19.0 million related to additional aircraft debt, the 5.75% Unsecured Debentures added in December 2019 and on new credit facilities;

  • an increase of $1.3 million on loss of disposal of property and equipment; and

  • an increase of $6.9 million in realized foreign exchange and unrealized foreign exchange losses on working capital; partially offset by

  • a $5.7 million increase in adjusted EBITDA as previously described;

  • a decrease in adjusted income tax expense of $9.3 million resulting from a reduction in EBT of $19.6 million offset by tax recovery on adjusted items of $10.3 million; and

  • a decrease in other of $0.4 million.

Net income decreased $91.7 million over 2019 due to the previously noted decrease of $30.9 million in adjusted net income, a general aircraft impairment provision of $68.2 million, $3.2 million on lease repossession costs and increased employee separation program costs of $2.5 million; offset by tax recovery on adjusted items of $10.3 million, decreased signing bonuses of $1.5 million under union collective agreements and the change in net unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt of $1.4 million.

Consolidated Financial Analysis




(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

Change

2020

2019

Change

Change

$

$

$

%

$

$

$

%










Operating revenue

218,166

338,606

(120,440)

(35.6)

948,721

1,366,447

(417,726)

(30.6)

Operating expenses

219,383

287,173

(67,790)

(23.6)

834,174

1,165,984

(331,810)

(28.5)










Operating (loss) income

(1,217)

51,433

(52,650)

(102.4)

114,547

200,463

(85,916)

(42.9)

Net interest expense

(23,493)

(19,730)

(3,763)

(19.1)

(90,774)

(71,768)

(19,006)

(26.5)

Foreign exchange gain

31,297

11,901

19,396

163.0

25,156

30,613

(5,457)

(17.8)

Loss on property and equipment

(1,370)

(1,665)

295

17.7

(1,946)

(1,048)

(898)

(85.7)










Earnings before income tax

5,217

41,939

(36,722)

(87.6)

46,983

158,260

(111,277)

(70.3)

Income tax recovery (expense)

3,940

(5,362)

9,302

173.5

(5,497)

(25,100)

19,603

78.1










Net income

9,157

36,577

(27,420)

(75.0)

41,486

133,160

(91,674)

(68.8)










Adjusted EBITDA(1)

81,972

88,636

(6,664)

(7.5)

347,454

341,719

5,735

1.7

Adjusted EBT(1)

9,578

28,646

(19,068)

(66.6)

80,995

121,263

(40,268)

(33.2)

Adjusted net income(1)

7,667

23,268

(15,601)

(67.0)

64,041

94,978

(30,937)

(32.6)


(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures.

Outlook
(See cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information below)

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government restrictions have created unprecedented challenges for the passenger aviation industry around the world. Even though Chorus' business model does not directly expose it to the market risks ordinarily faced by airlines, substantially all its source revenue is derived from airline customers, through its CPA and its leasing of aircraft to airline customers globally. The full extent of the duration and therefore the impact of this pandemic are unknown. Chorus continues to work with Air Canada and its customers to assist as they manage the economic pressures they face.

Regional Aviation Services:

Jazz expects to operate between approximately 14% and 20% of its capacity in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

In January 2021, approximately 50% of Jazz employees were furloughed, which is down from its lowest point of 65% in the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in flying operations. Contingent upon qualification, Jazz plans to utilize the CEWS for the remainder of the program's availability, which has been extended to the end of June 2021.

Jazz earns a Fixed Margin which was set for 2020 as an aggregate amount irrespective of the number of Covered Aircraft and thereafter is based on the number of Covered Aircraft under the CPA. The Fixed Margin under the CPA for 2021 is currently fixed at not less than $64.5 million compared to $74.2 million earned in 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Controllable Cost Guardrail receivable from Air Canada was $44.2 million. Chorus expects the receivable to be between $15.0 million and $45.0 million in 2021.

Chorus started earning leasing revenue on five additional CRJ900s delivered under the CPA near the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the total CRJ900 aircraft received in 2020 to eight. Chorus received the ninth CRJ900 in February 2021.

Voyageur continues to perform overseas humanitarian flights and cargo services, and the air ambulance operation in New Brunswick. Voyageur's contract flying, charter sales and MRO services revenues all improved over the third quarter of 2020 and the momentum is expected to be sustained in 2021. Parts sales operations experienced lower demand during the quarter due to the impact of COVID-19. Voyageur currently represents less than 10% of Chorus' consolidated revenue and net income.

Regional Aircraft Leasing:

Chorus has received requests from substantially all its RAL segment customers for some form of temporary rent relief, as they cope with an unprecedented reduction in demand for passenger air travel. With the exception of the rent relief agreements that include lease term extensions, the arrangements typically provide short-term rent relief of between three and twelve months, with repayment terms approximating two years. Chorus Aviation Capital's ('CAC') gross lease receivable was $56.3 million (US $44.2 million) as of December 31, 2020 and is not estimated to materially change by the end of the 2021. CAC's gross lease deferral receivable exposure is partially mitigated by security packages held of approximately US $19.0 million. Chorus collected approximately 60% of lease revenue billed in the fourth quarter from its lessees, excluding repossessed aircraft, a 10-percentage point improvement over the third quarter of 2020. Consistent with market norms, these leases are generally for a fixed term, contain an absolute payment obligation on the part of the lessee, and cannot be terminated early for convenience.

Capital:

In December 2020, Chorus amended the terms of a warehouse credit facility used for aircraft acquisitions to, among other things, cancel the remaining available credit under the facility (and the associated commitment fees), leaving the balance outstanding under the facility at US $127.9 million (CAD $162.8 million).

In December 2020, Chorus amended the terms of the US $100.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility obtained in April 2020, to replace a bullet repayment of the entire facility at maturity in April 2022 with repayment over eight equal instalments of principal and interest starting in July 2022 and ending in April 2024.

In December 2020, Chorus amended the loan deferral program repayment terms from 12 months to 18 months beginning in January 2021. Chorus' loan deferral program with its largest lender allowed it to defer scheduled payments under certain aircraft loans to the end of 2020 so long as the lease rent under the corresponding leases was deferred. The balance deferred as of December 31, 2020 was US $28.9 million.

In December 2020, Chorus also amended the terms of its aircraft loans with its largest lender in order to remove the remarketing period deadline in respect of aircraft repossessed up to April 24, 2021. This eliminates the requirement to repay the principal amount of the loans prior to maturity if the aircraft are not re-leased by the end of the remarketing period so long as Chorus continues to make the regularly scheduled principal and interest payments and otherwise complies with the loan terms (refer to note 2 to the following table).

As of December 31, 2020, Chorus had 13 aircraft off-lease. The aggregate scheduled principal payments on long-term debt, associated with these off-lease aircraft was as follows:





Aircraft Type

Number of Aircraft

Total Debt

Remarketing

Period



(US$ Millions)


Dash 8-400

2

10.2

March 2, 2021

Dash 8-400

3

Nil

Not Applicable

CRJ900

2

30.8

Indefinite(1)

ATR72-600

6

66.3

Indefinite(1)

Total

13

107.3


(1)

Loans with remarketing period exemptions provided Chorus continues to make the regularly scheduled principal and interest payments and otherwise comply with the loan terms.

The following table provides the number of closed and pending/delayed transactions(1) announced to-date:










Completed Transactions

Pending/Delayed
Transactions(1)

Committed Transactions

Customer

2016 -
Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Total

Q1 2021

Q2 2021 and
thereafter

2016 -
Q3 2020

Increase
(Decrease)

Total 2016 -
2020(2)










Aeromexico

3


3



3


3

Air Nostrum

4


4



4


4

airBaltic

3

2

5



5


5

Azul Airlines

5


5



5


5

Croatia Airlines

2


2



2


2

Ethiopian Airlines

5


5



5


5

Indigo

8


8



8


8

Jambojet

3


3



3


3

KLM Cityhopper

1


1



1


1

Malindo Air

4


4



4


4

Philippine Airlines

3


3



3


3

SpiceJet

5


5



5


5

Wings Air

1


1



1


1

Undisclosed customer



2

2


2

Aircraft to be remarketed(3)

13


13



13


13










Total Regional Aircraft Leasing

60

2

62

2

64

64










Total Regional Aviation Services(4)

57

5

62

1

8

71

71










Chorus Total Aircraft

117

7

124

1

10

135

135












(1)

All pending acquisitions and lease commitments are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent to closing including receipt of financing for the aircraft.

(2)

Total announced transactions as of February 18, 2021.

(3)

CAC is actively remarketing 13 off-lease aircraft resulting from lease terminations.

(4)

The RAS segment's commitments include the following pending transactions: At December 31, 2020, there was one CRJ900 (received February 2021), three Dash 8-300 ESPs planned for between 2021 - 2022, and five 75-78 seat aircraft, all of which are intended to earn leasing revenue under the CPA.

Capital expenditures in 2021, including capitalized major maintenance overhauls but excluding expenditures for the acquisition of aircraft and the ESP, are expected to be between $32.0 million and $38.0 million. Annual related acquisitions and ESP capital expenditures in 2021 are expected to be between $100.0 million and $110.0 million (1)







(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Actual


Year ended

Year ended

Planned 2021(1)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

$

Capital expenditures, excluding aircraft acquisitions and ESP

12,000 to 15,000

11,727

31,547

Capitalized major maintenance overhauls(2)

20,000 to 23,000

7,529

14,444

Aircraft related acquisitions and ESP

100,000 to 110,000

386,881

829,710


132,000 to 148,000

406,137

875,701

(1)

The 2021 plan includes one ESP and one CRJ900 in the RAS segment as well as two ATR72-600s for the RAL segment all of which have been converted using a foreign exchange rate of 1.2732, the December 31, 2020 closing day rate from the Bank of Canada. It excludes any potential additional investments in third-party aircraft, beyond these already committed. All pending acquisitions and lease commitments are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent to closing.

(2)

Planned 2021, Actual 2020 and 2019, includes $18.4 million, $6.1 million, and $12.0 million, respectively that will be and have been included in the Controllable Costs.

Further, capitalized terms used but not defined in the Outlook section have the meanings given to them in the MD&A which is available on Chorus' website (www.chorusaviation.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Acquisition Proposal Update

On October 23, 2020, in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, Chorus confirmed that it had received a preliminary, non-binding acquisition proposal from a third party that was subject to a number of significant conditions. That proposal is no longer being considered. However, Chorus is having discussions with the same party regarding a potential investment.

Investor Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Chorus will hold an analyst call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021 to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191. The call will be simultaneously audio webcast via:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1419394&tp_key=844653550e

This is a listen-in only audio webcast.

The conference call webcast will be archived on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.com under Investors > Reports > Executive Management Presentations. A playback of the call can also be accessed until midnight ET, February 26, 2021 by dialing toll-free 1-855-859-2056, and using passcode 7798468#.

1NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release references several non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the analysis of Chorus' results. Chorus uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, described below, to evaluate and assess performance. These non-GAAP measures are generally numerical measures of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows, that include or exclude amounts from the most comparable GAAP measure. As such, these measures are not recognized for financial statement presentation under GAAP, do not have a standardized meaning, and are therefore not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other public entities.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBT and Adjusted EBITDA

Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the global airline industry, Chorus revised its definition of Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2020 to include impairment provisions and lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered and the applicable tax expense (recovery) caused by the pandemic to facilitate transparency and comparability of its results.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per Share are used by Chorus to assess performance without the effects of unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and lease liability related to aircraft, signing bonuses, employee separation program costs, impairment provisions, lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered, strategic advisory fees and the applicable tax expense (recovery). Chorus manages its exposure to currency risk on such long-term debt by billing the lease payments within the CPA in the underlying currency (US dollars) related to the aircraft debt. These items are excluded because they affect the comparability of Chorus' financial results, period-over-period, and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring due to ongoing currency fluctuations between the Canadian and US dollar.

Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the global airline industry, Chorus revised its definition of Adjusted EBT and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 to include impairment provisions and lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered to facilitate transparency and comparability of its results. Adjusted EBT and EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow because it does not account for the impact of working capital growth, capital expenditures, debt repayments and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the statements of cash flows, forming part of Chorus' financial statements.

EBT is defined as earnings before income tax. Adjusted EBT (EBT before signing bonuses, employee separation program costs, impairment provisions, lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered, strategic advisory fees and other items such as foreign exchange gains and losses) is a non-GAAP financial measure used by Chorus as a supplemental financial measure of operational performance. Management believes Adjusted EBT assists investors in comparing Chorus' performance by excluding items, which it does not believe will reoccur over the longer-term (such as signing bonuses, employee separation program costs, impairment provisions, lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered and strategic advisory fees) as well as items that are non-cash in nature such as foreign exchange gains and losses.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment and is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used frequently by companies in the aviation industry as a measure of performance. Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before signing bonuses, employee separation program costs, strategic advisory fees, impairment provisions, lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered net of security packages recovered and other items such as foreign exchange gains or losses) is a non-GAAP financial measure used by Chorus as a supplemental financial measure of operational performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in comparing Chorus' performance by excluding items, which it does not believe will re-occur over the longer-term (such as signing bonuses, employee separation program costs, impairment provisions, lease repossession costs net of security packages recovered and strategic advisory fees) as well as items that are non-cash in nature such as foreign exchange gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow because it does not account for the impact of working capital growth, capital expenditures, debt repayments and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the statements of cash flows, forming part of Chorus' financial statements.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes 'forward-looking information'. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve but is not limited to comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information relates to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and other uncertain events. Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on assumptions, including those referenced below, and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts or forward-looking predictions or statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, external events, changing market conditions and general uncertainties of the business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information.

Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include the discussion in the Outlook section, as well as statements regarding expectations as to Chorus' future liquidity and financial strength and contracted revenues, the recovery of domestic air traffic in Canada and around the world, Chorus' future growth and the completion of pending transactions referenced in the Outlook section. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including a prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and/or further restrictive measures to contain its spread, the evolving impact of COVID-19 on Chorus' contractual counterparties, changes in aviation industry and general economic conditions, the continued payment (in whole or in part) of amounts due under the CPA, the risk of disputes under the CPA, Chorus' ability to pay its indebtedness and otherwise remain in compliance with its debt covenants, the risk of cross defaults under debt agreements and other significant contracts, the risk of asset impairments and provisions for expected credit losses, a failure to conclude transactions (including potential financings) referenced in this news release, as well as the factors identified in the Risk Factors section of Chorus' Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2021 and in Chorus' public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/18/c7926.html

Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders have created a formula for the IRS.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Palantir (PLTR) surprised the Street in its latest quarterly report. Unfortunately, the surprise was to the downside after the big data specialist failed to live up to expectations. Investors were left disappointed by a bottom-line miss and the company’s guidance and sent shares down 22% in the subsequent sessions. That’s not to say Palantir’s 4Q20 results were all bad. In the quarter, the company generated revenue of $322.1 million, up 40% year-over-year and beating the estimates by $22 million. However, the company delivered an unexpected loss per share of $0.08, while the Street was was anticipating EPS to be positive at $0.02. For the full year, revenue grew by 47% to $1.1 billion, while average revenue per customer reached $7.9 billion, a 41% year-over-year uptick. Looking ahead to Q1, Palantir anticipates top-line growth of 45% which should see revenue land at $348.87 million, higher than the Street’s $309.47 million forecast. For 2021, the company anticipates revenue growth to stay over 30%. In fact, Palantir believes that 30% growth is doable in each of the next 5 years, culminating in 2025 revenue passing $4 billion. In contrast to the negative reaction, overall, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg views the latest results as “positive” and thinks the company is heading in the right direction. “Palantir delivered another strong quarter and guided up 1Q just as much. While some may lament the unchanged 2021 guidance, we view that as management balancing a relatively aggressive 5-year view with being sure to not overpromise near term,” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the modularization of the company's offerings has helped it land more broadly, and likely will help it this year to seed future growth and look for the just announced IBM partnership to drive much stronger distribution in the Commercial space.” Investors might have sent shares down following the fourth quarter results, but it is worth remembering the massive run up the shares had prior to the report’s release. Palantir’s lofty valuation is the reason why Hedberg sticks to a Sector Perform (i.e. Hold) rating. However, the analyst boosted his price target to $27 (from $15), which implies a 7% upside from current levels. (To watch Hedberg’s track record, click here) Overall, the majority on the Street remain Palantir skeptics. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold and 4 Sells. The analysts expect the share price to stay rang-bound in the coming months, given the average price target currently stands at $25.83. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Applied Materials tops Street view on results, stock gains on strong outlook

    Applied Materials Inc. late Thursday announced results and an outlook that topped Wall Street estimates but the stock didn't start taking off until the company started shedding light on what is driving its strong forecast.

  • Verizon (VZ) Could Be Headed for an All-Time High

    Verizon (VZ) has been a steady stock for years, but a breakout is likely in the works as it bounces off a key support level.

  • Trade Desk Stock Slips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Guidance

    Trade Desk stock fell as the digital advertising company declined to provide full-year 2021 guidance while fourth-quarter earnings torched estimates amid strong growth in internet TV ad sales.