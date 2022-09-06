PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE SEPTEMBER 12-14, 2022

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, of PetVivo

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and other therapeutics for pets, is pleased to announce it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York on September 12-14, 2022.



John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, of PetVivo, has provided a previously recorded overview of the Company's business for the conference. If you are an institutional investor and would like to register for the virtual conference, which includes access to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link to register for the virtual conference: https://my.ct.events/register.aspx?meid=d66a5626-5dc6-418d-b488-cfada62cdcfb&rpid=02640279-6330-49ca-98ed-892286ced15b . Over 500 corporate presentations & panels are available on-demand during this conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In-Person and Virtual Conference)

Conference Dates: September 12-14, 2022

Presentation Date and Time: Previously Recorded and Available for Viewing

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, New York and Virtual Conference

Conference Registration: https://my.ct.events/register.aspx?meid=d66a5626-5dc6-418d-b488-cfada62cdcfb&rpid=02640279-6330-49ca-98ed-892286ced15b

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Story continues

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment



