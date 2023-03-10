PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Exhibit and Dr. Erik Kleeman of Ethos Veterinary Health to Present Canine Study Results at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society Annual Conference

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the “Company” or “PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced today it will be exhibiting at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society (“VOS”) annual conference to be held March 11th to Marth 18th, 2023 at the Yellowstone Conference Center in Big Sky, Montana.



PetVivo intends to exhibit its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a medical device injection of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles that are lubricious and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. The VOS plays host to many of the top industry professionals involved in veterinary orthopedics.

"We are incredibly excited to showcase our innovative product for the management of lameness, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology to the veterinary professionals at VOS," said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "We invite all VOS annual meeting attendees to stop by our PetVivo booth to learn more."

Furthermore, Erik Kleemam DVM, MPH, of Ethos Veterinary Health, will be a presenter for the 2023 VOS Annual Conference in Big Sky, Montana. Dr. Kleeman will be presenting on “Evaluating the Benefit and Tolerability of an Intra-Articular Injection of a Collagen-Elastin Biomaterial into the Stifle Joint of Dogs with Suspected Cruciate Ligament Rupture.” If you would like to attend the presentation by Dr. Kleeman, the details are provided below.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

Conference Exhibit Details:

Veterinary Orthopedic Society Annuual Conference

Dates: Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Thursday, March 16, 2023

Location: Yellowstone Conference Center in Big Sky, Montana

Dr. Erik Kleeman Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Evaluating the Benefit and Tolerability of an Intra-Articular Injection of a Collagen-Elastin Biomaterial into the Stifle Joint of Dogs with Suspected Cruciate Ligament Rupture

Presentation Date: Friday, March 17: 7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.

Location for Presentation: Yellowstone Conference Center, Movora Lecture Hall - Missouri Ballroom in Big Sky, Montana

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

