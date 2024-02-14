Advertisement
PetVivo Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: US$0.12 loss per share (vs US$0.23 loss in 3Q 2023)

PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$595.9k (up 17% from 3Q 2023).

  • Net loss: US$1.75m (loss narrowed by 24% from 3Q 2023).

  • US$0.12 loss per share (improved from US$0.23 loss in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PetVivo Holdings shares are down 7.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with PetVivo Holdings (at least 4 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

